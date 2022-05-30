ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Police investigating late night shooting

By WSBT 22 News
22 WSBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElkhart, Ind. — Police in Elkhart are looking for answers after 1...

wsbt.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Video shows man firing at West Pullman restaurant in shooting that left woman injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police late Tuesday released video showing a shooting at a restaurant in West Pullman in April. At 2:42 a.m. Sunday, April 17, a 26-year-old woman was inside a restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street waiting to order when two men began quarreling, police said. One of the men left the restaurant and began shooting at the other man, who remained inside and returned fire, police said. During the exchange, the woman was shot once in the forearm. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital. Video released Tuesday shows the suspect approach the restaurant – which appears to be the Maxwell Street Express – wearing a dark jacket with a fur hood, light jeans, and a white Bulls hat. The suspect is then seen firing shots at the restaurant from the parking lot, and fleeing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two  Detectives at (312) 747-8271.
CHICAGO, IL
95.3 MNC

One person recovering after shooting in South Bend

One person is recovering after a shooting in South Bend. Officers were called, Tuesday night, May 31, to the 2700 block of Fredrickson Street. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate word about any suspects, arrests or information about what led to the shooting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Suspect connected to a South Bend burglary arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department arrested a suspect, 20-year-old Desiree Peppers, on Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing a store on the 300 block of North Eddy Street on Monday. Police say they were called to a business on North Eddy Street on Monday to investigate a burglary...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Shooting in Benton Harbor kills one and injures six

BENTON HARBOR, Ind. -- The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety reported that officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Pipestone Street at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday for a shooting that killed one person and injured six other people. Officials say that officers observed a large number of...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Police investigating reports of shots fired at mobile home park

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Several homes in the Brookside Manor mobile home park were struck by bullets Saturday evening, according to Goshen Police. Police responded to the 61000 block of Old CR 17 at 11:10 p.m. for several reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they located several spent shell casings on...
GOSHEN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Late Night#Hospital#Violent Crime#Elkhart City Dispatch
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man injured in early morning shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, MI -- Details are scarce regarding a shooting that injured a Jackson man Sunday morning. At about 2:45 a.m. May 29, a 31-year-old man arrived at the Henry Ford Jackson Hospital emergency department with a single gunshot wound to his upper left arm. The wound has not life-threatening, police said.
JACKSON, MI
WANE-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhart 14-year-old

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jalen Winfield, a 14 year old year old black male, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 116 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt with a glow in the dark skull and camo pants with black shoes.
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled after Indiana teen found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for a 14-year-old from Elkhart County has been canceled. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said he was found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Elkhart County teen. The 14-year-old was last seen in Osceola around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. […]
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Milton Township leaves Osceola man in the hospital

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Cassopolis County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call of a two-vehicle collision in Milton Township at the intersection of Redfield Street and Gumwood Road around 7:17 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the initial investigation by responding deputies, 36-year-old Osceola resident, Brian Sokoloski, attempted to...
OSCEOLA, IN
WNDU

Man hurt in Memorial Day shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A investigation is underway in Elkhart after a man was shot. Police were called to the 600 block of E. Lusher Avenue just after midnight on Memorial Day for a shooting. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The EPD Shooting Response Team...
ELKHART, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne police seek gas station robbery suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for a man they say has robbed three gas stations armed with a long-barreled gun, two of the robberies happened early Tuesday morning. Police describe the man as between 5-feet, 8-inches, to 5-feet, 10-inches tall,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Driver dies in Fulton County crash Tuesday morning

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – A driver has died following a crash on S.R. 14 on Tuesday morning, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 9:55 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of South S.R. 14 for a single-vehicle crash. When they arrived, they found the driver...
FULTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy