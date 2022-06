American teenager Coco Gauff defeated compatriot Sloane Stephens to surge into the French Open semi-finals where she will take on unseeded Italian Martina Trevisan. The 18-year-old Gauff, who clinched her maiden clay-court title at the Emilia-Romagna Open last year, has been growing fond of playing on the slow surface and she made it through to the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 7-5 6-2 victory.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO