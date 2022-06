Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is feeling “very confident” about their chances against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Well, why wouldn’t they be? The Celtics blew out the Warriors during their last regular season meeting in 2021-22, and Udoka made sure to remind everyone of that after they took down the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

