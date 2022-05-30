ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerson, AR

Mayfield receives SouthArk scholarship

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiden Mayfield, a 2022 graduate of Emerson High...

KNOE TV8

Three El Dorado teachers honored with Outstanding Educator awards

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - On Friday, May 27, the El Dorado Education Foundation (EDEF) and Murphy USA presented three El Dorado School District teachers with awards of excellence. The awards were announced in the EDEF 23rd Teacher Excellence Awards Program. Megan Koonce of Hugh Goodwin Elementary was honored for...
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Arlando Kwame Wyrick

Arlando Kwame Wyrick, affectionately known as "Deezy,” 31, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at his home in Magnolia. He was born September 9, 1990 to SeTonia Wyrick and Charles Hardwell in Magnolia. He enjoyed hanging with his family and friends. He loved playing dominoes. Arlando was preceded in...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

LEISD Hires New Middle School Principal

“All of my teaching experience, except one year has been at the Liberty-Eylau Middle School,” Goff said. “I’ve seen students and siblings of students come through, so it really is like a big family. Even some of the employees, we’ve developed as educators, so it’s a good feeling to be coming back home.”
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, May 30, 2022: 1892

Mike McNeill’s Diary will not be published today, Memorial Day. Enjoy the following collection of news from the weekly Columbia Banner newspaper, published during the year 1892. February 18, 1892. Mr. W.R. Cross received a telegram at five o'clock yesterday, from Mr. George W. Stewart, who is at Hope,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
City
Emerson, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
magnoliareporter.com

Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative selects two North Louisiana businesses

Two North Louisiana small businesses are among 10 from across the state have been selected to participate in the second annual Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative, a Louisiana Economic Development program that helps local companies overcome challenges unique to rural communities. Program participants are considered second-stage businesses, which typically have 10 to...
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: House and land on Columbia 405 sell for $500,000+

Real estate transactions filed May 13 - May 24 in the Columbia County Circuit Clerk's Office. A residential sale totaling $528,000 highlighted this cycle of real estate transactions. A 2,012 SF house on Tall Timber Drive in Magnolia changed hands March 13 for $255,000. Julius Easter and Kendra Easter sold...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Majic 93.3

City of Texarkana, Texas Urges Residents to Get Involved

The City of Texarkana, Texas has revamped its boards and commissions application process to encourage community members to become actively involved in local government. A new webpage is also now available that provides descriptions of each board, commission, and committee along with term dates, duties, residency requirements, and meeting schedules.
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, May 27

Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in May 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Eric Lamar Jones, 33, of Magnolia and Briana Rashelle Cooper, 27, of Magnolia, May 25. Daryl Homer Fuller, 53,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southark#Emerson High School
magnoliareporter.com

Miller receives life sentence for 1994 murder in El Dorado

Steven Wade Miller decided recently to skip a resentencing hearing before a Columbia County jury, and to accept a recommended sentence for a 1994 homicide in El Dorado. Miller was one of four people who committed capital crimes in South Arkansas’ 13th Judicial District that were given resentencing hearings. All four originally received life-without-parole terms. But, a series of court rulings determined that they were since they were juveniles when the crimes were committed, sentences that didn’t provide a possibility of parole were not appropriate.
EL DORADO, AR
Natchitoches Times

Summer school meals provided to eligible children at no charge

Natchitoches Parish School Board is participating in the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) of the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. Under the SSO, meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge. Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KSLA

New Boston community reacts to death of Jeff Gladney

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Many in the New Boston community are mourning the death of a former football player. Jeff Gladney, 25, was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Dallas over the holiday weekend. New Boston City Councilman Steven Williams coached Gladney in peewee football. He said that...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KTAL

Retired Shreveport homicide detective named Grambling State University Police Chief

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Grambling State University says it is ramping up campus security with the hiring of Rod Demery as its new Chief of Police. Demery is a retired Shreveport homicide detective and Navy veteran who went on to work as a special homicide investigator for the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in homicide and conviction integrity and later hosted three seasons of “Investigation Discovery, Murder Chose Me,” a television series highlighting his law enforcement career. He previously served as Chief of Police with the City of Beaver Falls Police Department in Pennsylvania.
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, May 27

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during May 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Stephanie Elizabeth Griffin v. Donald Gene Griffin Jr. May 27. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Stephanie Elizabeth Brown. Cierra...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Former star Lobo basketball player arrested for murder

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A former multi-sport athlete for the Longview Lobos has been charged with murder in Louisiana. 22-year-old Destiny McAfee is a former all-district basketball and volleyball player for the Lobos and graduated in 2019. McAfee signed with Weatherford College in Texas before transferring for one year with the University of Louisiana Rajun […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Music Festival fundraiser benefits Domestic Violence Prevention of Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Domestic violence increased so much across the globe during 2020, that some doctors have called it a pandemic within a pandemic. Advocates who help victims of abuse say community support is vital to tackling the issue. The Domestic Violence Prevention Center in Texarkana held a musical festival...
magnoliareporter.com

Hot Springs man draws time for PPP fraud

James Heritage, 39, of Hot Springs has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $469,082.73 in restitution. He entered a plea of guilty to two counts relating to fraud committed against the United States Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and numerous state unemployment benefits administrators.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTAL

Free admission to Splash Kingdom for donating blood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare and Splash Kingdom have partnered to give you something special for helping those in need. Donate blood at participating LifeShare Centers or any mobile blood drive in the ArkLaTex on Friday, May 27, and get a voucher for free admission into Splash Kingdom – Oasis and a LifeShare donor t-shirt.
magnoliareporter.com

Sparkman driver dies when truck strikes tree on Arkansas 7

Robert Sanders, 53, of Sparkman died about 10 a.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 7 southeast of Arkadelphia (Clark County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Sanders was driving a 2008 model Ford F-150 truck north on Arkansas 7, north of Manchester Road. The truck veered to the left side of the roadway, traveled along the southbound ditch and struck a tree.
SPARKMAN, AR

