ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Birmingham martial arts club helping children's mental health

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA martial arts club says it is helping children fight against mental health difficulties and bullying. Imran Majid, who started Kombat Martial Arts in Stirchley, Birmingham, was himself bullied as a child. He said the classes - which he also takes into schools - offered the support he...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Welsh parents who want their children to be taught in English are told to drive them to school on 10-mile round trip - while council lays on free bus for those wanting to learn in Welsh

English-learning children are being treated as 'second-class citizens' in Wales, says parents who are being forced to drive them miles to other schools if they don't want to be taught in Welsh. New pupils face having to be shuttled by their mothers and fathers by car out of their home...
EDUCATION
Upworthy

Dad, son and daughter graduate together, earn master's degrees in education: 'They mastered it'

It's a proud moment watching your children graduate but for Commondre Cole, it was doubly special because he was graduating with them. Commondre Cole and his two children—his son Ja’Coby Cole and his daughter Iesha Gully—also graduated on Thursday from a branch of Mississippi State University. "They’re all mine! They MASTERED it!!" announced Mary Cole, Commondre's mom, to her Facebook followers. The three of them were among 153 graduates this past Thursday at MSU-Meridian's spring commencement, reported Fox News. All three of them are teachers and got their master's degree in education. "Mond Cole... Yessir, you did it, son. This is just the beginning. Sky is the limit for you. Put God first in everything you do and your outcome will be great!!!" wrote Commondre cheering his son, on Facebook.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Birmingham#Boxing#Combat#Kombat Martial Arts#Adhd#Bbc West Midlands#Twitter#Instagram
HipHopWired

Pop’s Belief: Common Displays Pride As His Daughter Graduates Law School

Common shared a video of his daughter, Omoye Assata Lynn graduating from Howard University Law School on his Instagram account, expressing that the joy he felt was hard to describe. The video montage showed the two reveling in the happy moment as well as the moment she accepted her degree. The post Pop’s Belief: Common Displays Pride As His Daughter Graduates Law School appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Former cancer tsar calls for doctors to work from home as part of radical drive to end waiting lists scandal

NHS consultants should be allowed to work from home, according to the Government’s former cancer tsar. Calling for radical action to help tackle record waiting lists, Sir Mike Richards says some doctors could monitor patients virtually without coming in to work. He also proposes handing greater responsibility to staff without medical qualifications.
HEALTH
The Independent

Family of boy at centre of treatment fight want judge to visit him in hospital

Relatives of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute want a judge to visit him in hospital before making a decision about his future.Archie Battersbee suffered “devastating” brain damage in an incident at his home, and Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is scheduled to decide whether doctors should continue treating him after overseeing a final hearing on June 6 and 7.A barrister representing hospital bosses responsible for Archie’s care told the judge at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday that the youngster’s family wanted her to see him.Specialists treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Life-saving surgery for kitten trapped in engine

A kitten has undergone life-saving surgery after suffering catastrophic injuries in a fall from a moving car. It's thought Fifi, who was found with charred fur and covered in oil, had become trapped in the car engine. She was found outside a house in Hollymount, Worcester, on 20 May and...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Boy at centre of treatment dispute has ‘irretrievable’ brain damage – specialist

Scans show that a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute has suffered “irretrievable” brain damage, a specialist has told a High Court judge.The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, during the latest in a series of court hearings, that tests showed Archie Battersbee had signs of “end-point severe global brain injury”.He said he thought another scan would show Archie’s brain tissue was dying or had died.The judge has been told that Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at his home in early April.She is scheduled to decide whether doctors should continue treating him after overseeing a final hearing on...
HEALTH
BBC

Refugee host family 'shocked' by money claims

A North East woman who invited a Ukrainian mother and son into her home says she has been badly let down by the experience and warns others thinking of doing so to be cautious. The woman, who does not want her name to be released, claims she was falsely accused...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Miscarriage: 'We had to put baby’s remains in fridge'

Sitting at the kitchen table, sometimes with their heads in their hands, Laura and Lawrence recount the "hell" that unfolded the day they lost their baby. It culminated in them doing something unfathomable. "I took a tupperware box containing my baby's remains home from hospital in a taxi, cleared up...
WORLD
BBC

Neglected Guisborough dog found with 'worst' infections

A neglected dog found in a "horrendous state" with matted fur and the "worst" infections an RSPCA inspector had ever seen is on the mend. The Bedlington terrier was spotted by a bus driver on a busy road in Guisborough, Teesside, on Friday and taken to a vet for emergency treatment.
PETS
BBC

Care homes: Extra fees for appointments and garden access criticised

Care home providers have been criticised for charging top up fees to residents for taking them to medical appointments. The Older People's Commissioner Helena Herklots said providers should be open and honest about extra fees and social care should be made free. Sue Simms, whose dad is in a care...
HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Family's anger over 92-year-old's hospital care

A 92-year-old woman spent 11 hours on the floor of her home waiting for an ambulance before spending another 16 hours in the vehicle, her family say. Dona Beynon, from Pontyates, Carmarthenshire, also caught Covid while in Withybush Hospital. Her family said Mrs Beynon was shown a lack of respect...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

HMP Forest Bank: Prison's education and exercise regimes criticised

A prison where inmates were locked in their cells for most of the day has been found by inspectors to be "unable to fulfil its role successfully". HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) found Salford's HMP Forest Bank to have an "inadequate" education system and a "poor" exercise regime. However, it...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy