ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A researcher's avatar was sexually assaulted on a metaverse platform owned by Meta, making her the latest victim of sexual abuse on Meta's platforms, watchdog says

By Weilun Soon
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXsp5_0fuWmQ1G00
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

  • A nonprofit advocacy group says a researcher's avatar was raped in the metaverse.
  • Other Meta users have also said they were sexually harassed or abused in the metaverse.
  • Meta investors wanted a report on harms facing metaverse users, but shareholders rejected the idea.

A researcher entered the metaverse wanting to study users' behavior on Meta's social-networking platform Horizon World. But within an hour after she donned her Oculus virtual-reality headset, she says, her avatar was raped in the virtual space.

" Metaverse: another cesspool of toxic content ," a new report published by the nonprofit advocacy group SumOfUs on Tuesday, details the researcher's violent encounter in Meta's Horizon World.

According to SumOfUs' account, users invited the researcher to a private party on Horizon World earlier this month. Users in the same room then asked her to disable a setting that prevented others from getting within 4 feet of her.

The report linked to a video that the group says shows what happened to the researcher's avatar from her perspective. In the video, a male avatar is seen getting very close to her, while another male avatar stands nearby, watching. A bottle of what appears to be alcohol is then passed between the two avatars, per the 28-second video. Two male voices are heard making lewd comments in the video.

In a part of the video SumOfUs opted not to share but describe, the researcher "was led into a private room at a party where she was raped by a user who kept telling her to turn around so he could do it from behind while users outside the window could see — all while another user in the room watched and passed around a vodka bottle," per the report.

Even though it happened in virtual reality, the incident left the researcher "disoriented," she said in the report. The researcher noted her controller vibrated when the male avatars touched her, resulting in a physical sensation that was a result of what she was experiencing online.

"One part of my brain was like WTF is happening, the other part was like this isn't a real body, and another part was like, this is important research," she said in the report.

SumOfUs researchers also reported experiencing homophobic and racial slurs in Horizon World and said they witnessed gun violence on the platform.

Meta launched Horizon Worlds in December to users 18 and up in the US and Canada. By February, there were at least 300,000 users on the platform, according to The Verge.

Four other users also recently said their avatars were sexually assaulted or harassed in Horizon World and other Meta VR platforms, according to the SumOfUs report.

In November, a beta tester reported that her avatar had been groped in Horizon Worlds.

At the time, a Meta representative, Kristina Milian, told MIT Technology Review that users should have "a positive experience with safety tools that are easy to find — and it's never a user's fault if they don't use all the features we offer." She continued: "We will continue to improve our UI and to better understand how people use our tools so that users are able to report things easily and reliably. Our goal is to make Horizon Worlds safe, and we are committed to doing that work."

But the next month, a metaverse researcher named Nina Jane Patel said in a post on Medium that within 60 seconds after she joined Horizon Worlds, three to four male-looking avatars gang-raped her avatar.

That same month, The New York Times reported that a female player's avatar was groped on a Meta-owned shooter game. Separately, a player on the sports game Echo VR said a male player told her he had recorded her voice so he could "jerk off" to her cursing.

SumOfUs and Meta didn't immediately respond to Insider's requests for comments. In response to the SumOfUs report, a Meta representative told the Daily Mail it didn't recommend "turning off the safety feature with people you do not know."

At least 2 major metaverse investors expressed concern over emerging details of harassment and abuse on its metaverse platforms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNoef_0fuWmQ1G00
Metaverse

Thinkhubstudio

Meta has staked its future on building its immersive metaverse virtual reality. It plowed $10 billion into designing the metaverse. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is playing the long game with his investment, recently saying the project could continue to lose money for three to five years, Insider reported .

At least two major Meta investors, however, were alarmed by emerging details of harassment and abuse on its metaverse platforms.

In December, the investors Arjuna Capital and Storebrand Asset Management, together with SumOfUs and several other advocacy organizations, co-filed a motion demanding that Meta publish a report examining any harms users could face on its metaverse platforms, they said in a press release.

"Investors need to understand the scope of these potential harms, and weigh in on whether or not this is a good idea before we throw good money after bad," Arjuna Capital's managing partner Natasha Lamb said in the release.

At Meta's Wednesday shareholder meeting, a proposal was introduced to complete a third-party assessment of "potential psychological and civil and human rights harms to users that may be caused by the use and abuse of the platform" and "whether harms can be mitigated or avoided, or are unavoidable risks inherent in the technology."

However, the proposal was voted down .

Earlier this month, Nick Clegg, the president for global affairs at Meta Platforms, said in a blog post that "the rules and safety features of the metaverse — regardless of the floor — will not be identical to the ones currently in place for social media" and "nor should they be."

But, he continued: "In the physical world, as well as the internet, people shout and swear and do all kinds of unpleasant things that aren't prohibited by law, and they harass and attack people in ways that are. The metaverse will be no different. People who want to misuse technologies will always find ways to do it."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 70

Escape626
2d ago

This is honestly one of the funniest things that I've ever heard. I'm dying! I can wait for NBC to come out with "Law & Order: Virtual Crimes Unit"

Reply(4)
56
Jack Mcmiillin
2d ago

China is killing thousands of Americans every year, & woke idiots worry about a fantasy world. These parasites should be given a one way ticket out of this country yesterday.

Reply(6)
19
bmf(**)
2d ago

if this don't tell you we have a mental illness situation going on in this country nothing will

Reply(1)
15
Related
TheDailyBeast

Researcher Says Her Avatar Got Raped After One Hour in the Metaverse

A researcher says that within one hour of logging into Horizon World—the virtual-reality social-networking platform owned by Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta—her avatar was raped. In a report titled “Metaverse: another cesspool of toxic content,” from nonprofit advocacy group SumOfUs, the researcher said she was attending a virtual private party where attendees asked her to disable a privacy setting that prevents users from moving within four feet of one another. She “was led into a private room at a party where she was raped by a user who kept telling her to turn around so he could do it from behind while users outside the window could see,” the report reads. “One part of my brain was like WTF is happening, the other part was like this isn’t a real body, and another part was like, this is important research,” the researcher writes. The allegation joins multiple others on the nascent platform, Insider reports, and SumOfUs also claimed researchers witnessed gun violence, as well as racial and homophobic slurs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Clegg
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Allegedly Once Locked In Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos Following Johnny Depp Divorce

As the $50 million defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, witnesses revealed new information about the Aquaman actress' complicated relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk. According to a shocking court statement obtained by Radar, Jennifer Howell, the former boss of Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, claimed the ex couple had been involved in legal proceedings due to a disagreement over frozen embryos. Jennifer claimed she previously spent time with Amber's mother, Paige, who talked with her in detail about the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star's relationship with Elon. "Paige told me that Amber said Elon was...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Fort Worth

23-year-old woman, who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, tells legislators how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, told state’s legislators about how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender. In her nearly 30-minute speech, she explained to the legislators and the public when and how she realized that she made a mistake, stopping her hormone therapy and de-transitioning to male.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Metaverse#Avatars#Violent Crime#Web3#Horizon World#Oculus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Avatar
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Eerie videos of Salvador Ramos surface as gunman threatened rapes on social media app

Videos of Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos have surfaced as new reporting shows that the teenager frequently made threats on social media. Ramos told young women and girls that he was going to rape them while also showing off a rifle he purchased. On livestreams on the social media app Yubo, he threatened to shoot up schools, users who saw the threats in the last few weeks have said, CNN and The Washington Postreported. On Tuesday 24 May, Ramos shot and killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos...
UVALDE, TX
Benzinga

Come June, Facebook Will No Longer Tell You When Your Friends Are Nearby

Meta Platforms Inc FB social media platform Facebook is reportedly pulling the plug on “Nearby Friends” and some other location-based features. What Happened: The Mark Zuckerberg-led platform said Time Alerts, Location History, and Background Location are also getting the ax, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The features...
INTERNET
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Remove Headscarf for Friends of Boyfriend

Should anyone ever be pressured to remove clothing if they’re not comfortable?. Visibly Muslim women receive routine and regular harassment in US society due to their appearance. 69% of Muslim women who wear headscarves have reported that they have experienced religious discrimination, compared to 26% of other women in the population.
Business Insider

Business Insider

513K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy