‘Fixing’ Trends On Twitter As Fans Slam Gujarat Titans After Their IPL Title Win

By Pawan Atri
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Results in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have often been associated with match-fixing. Fans on social media have claimed that the outcomes in the cash-rich league are pre-decided and they alleged the same after Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the title clash on Sunday. As soon...

clutchpoints.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Sanju Samson
Person
Jay Shah
Person
Hardik Pandya
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Amit Shah
WORLD
