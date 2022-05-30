UPDATE: Teen dies following southwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at Arborwood at Mann Road Apartments early Memorial Day.
Indianapolis police were called to the 6700 block of Twig Place on a report of a person shot. They located a 17-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported in critical condition and later died at the hospital.
Investigators believe that the shooting happened outside; the victim was found on the bank of a pond. The 17-year-old victim and his family are from another state. Police say there is no danger to the area.
Information about a possible suspect and motive has not been released.
