ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

State track meet is one tough hurdle for section runners and jumpers

By Steve Brand
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A quandary faced by almost all of the athletes, at least the medal contenders, is how to approach the California State Track and Field championship prelims on Friday.

Unlike some sports like basketball, track athletes do not compete on back-to-back days, yet that is one of the challenges and stratigies.

For some, especially sprinters and hurdlers, there is no choice but to go all out. For others, like in the weight competitors, one good toss on Friday and the day’s over.

A good example is the boys 4x400 relay.

The Helix foursome of Xavier Van, Tibyasa Matovu, Laurence Burston and Adren Parker had one of the more impressive prelims, not only winning their heat in a season-best 3:17.47, but posting the second-fastest time overall and beating national leader L.A. Cathedral badly.

But 24 hours later it became clear that Cathedral had run an alternate and when the “A” team showed up, they won going away in 3:13.87.

Meanwhile, also clear was that Scotties anchor runner Parker was very tired. After running a 46.6 leg on Friday, he didn’t have the same punch and Helix placed fifth. But, the competition worked its magic, too, and the green-clad team ran 3:15.79.

That season-best time was also the No. 11-fastest in section history.

Parker was running on fumes after getting in a footrace with Fresno Central’s Jeremiah Walker, who won the heat Friday by a lean, 46.81 to 46.82.

While Walker was able to come back and run 47.49 to win the event, Parker placed fourth at 47.68.

That 46.82 in the prelims was historic, eclipsing the 26-year-old section record of 46.85 by Morse’s Lydell Burston in 1996.

“I knew it was the section record and we celebrated a little (Friday) night but that wasn’t the reason I didn’t run as fast (in the finals),” said the junior. “I ran two hard races (Friday) and doing that back-to-back is tough.”

It’s a little different for the shorter races and the section’s dominance in the girls hurdles produced a pair of gold medals.

San Diego High’s Charlize James, who is headed to San Diego State, maintained her focus when it seemed things were chaotic all around her, to win the 100-meter event in 13.95 — off her PR 13.67 in the prelims but easily good enough to win despite smashing her right ankle on the next-to-last hurdle so hard she had to withdraw from the 300s.

The prerace favorite and state leader at 13.61, Scripps Ranch’s Aaliyah McCormick, was disqualified after getting tangled up in the prelims with the runner in the lane next to her.

McCormick claimed she was one who was bumped and several photos and video tapes confirmed that she did not leave her lane, but two of the three judges said she caused the mishap and meet director Brian Weaver said only the judges’ decision could be considered.

“They could use the CIF video, not just someone from the stands,” said Falcons coach Kadrina Coffee. “She worked hard all season and (Daniela Ruelas) went into her lane to cause the bump. We have video that shows it. Aaliyah ran a qualifying time anyway. This isn’t right, they should use everything to make sure they had the right decision. She never had a problem like that all season. It’s wrong.”

Meanwhile, James becomes only the second section athlete to win in that event, joining three-time Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers who won in 1984 while a senior at Sweetwater High. Her 13.41 was over 30-inch high barriers. They run 33-inch hurdles now.

Similarly, season-long state leader Kapiolani Coleman of Cathedral Catholic warmed up for the 300 hurdles by placing third in the 100 hurdles and then powered her way to victory in the longer race, clocking a 42.23, behind only her 42.19 at Arcadia.

That allows her to join former Don Hannah-Labrie Smith, who won running 41.67 in 2014, and San Pasqual’s Erin Blunt, who finished first in 1991 in 43.02.

Torrey Pines’ Karina Janik, who had beaten Coleman two straight races, finished third in 42.67. She, her twin sister Dominika (seventh in 43.70) and Coleman are juniors.

There were a handful of events where San Diego Section athletes came up short but still performed well.

With six of the 12 pole vaulters qualified competing on the final day, co-state leader Lexi Evans of Scripps Ranch cleared the same height, 13-9, as Dublin’s Jathiyah Muhammad, but placed second because she had misses at lower heights while Muhammad didn’t falter until the bar was placed at 14-1.

Del Norte’s Allison Leigh cleared 13-5 to place fourth and Poway’s Evangeline Thomson was fifth, scaling 12-9.

Similarly, Steele Canyon’s Leon Gillis was tied for second in the high jump when he cleared the opening height of 6-5 on his first try but could go no higher. In fact, the only one to clear 6-7, Cajon’s Seth Johnson, won the gold.

Of the 12 high jumpers, only seven cleared the opening height and only Johnson could go higher although he and Gillis had cleared a best of 6-9.

In all, the girls set a record by qualifying in 32 events after a three-year hiatus.

Brand is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
calexicochronicle.com

SOFTBALL: Bulldogs’ Cinderella Season Ends at Granite Hills

EL CAJON — The dream season for the Calexico High School softball team has ended. After winning the CIF-San Diego Section Division III Championship on Saturday, May 28, the Bulldogs could not advance in the CIF Southern California Division III Regional Championship tournament as they lost 9-1 to top-seeded Granite Hills, winners of the CIF-SDS Division II title, in El Cajon on Tuesday, May 31.
CALEXICO, CA
CBS 8

Jacaranda trees in full bloom around San Diego

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out and about in San Diego lately, then you’ve noticed the brilliant jacaranda trees that are blooming right now. “Absolutely breath-taking,” said Madison Clark. “They look beautiful. I like the colors,” said Sandy LeMasters. “They’re very bright, you know,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jumpers#Sports#L A Cathedral#Fresno Central
cdcgamingreports.com

The magical strategy of Barona

Those of you who have followed my columns over the decades know that I love Barona, which I strongly believe is the best-run and player-friendliest casino in the world. For those of you who may be unfamiliar with Barona, I’m referring to Barona Resort and Casino, the clear leader in the San Diego market. It’s the jewel of the Barona Band of Mission Indians, which operates it with its longtime consulting partner, VCAT.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside is One of the 6 Best Family Fishing Spots in California!

With the summer holidays coming up, many are planning their family vacation. A fishing trip is a great option for spending quality time in nature and developing new skills. To help make the choice easier, FishingBooker released its list of the best California family fishing spots. And Oceanside made the cut!
OCEANSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
UCSD Guardian

COVID-19 Cases Rise in San Diego

COVID-19 cases are once again rising in San Diego, with the number of new cases increasing drastically from 409 cases in the week of April 26 to 1,579 new cases in the last week alone. As of May 18, this brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county to 775,369. Correspondingly, the rolling 14-day average percentage of positive cases among tests are increasing as well, jumping from 3% of tests reported through April 26 to nearly 6% in the most recent two weeks.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

San Diego Gun Owners PAC Host Celebration Dinner

Saturday, June 18th in Mission Valley; event is open to the public. The San Diego County Gun Owners PAC (SDCGO), a political action committee promoting Second Amendment rights in San Diego County, has announced its Second Amendment Celebration Dinner, an annual fundraiser benefiting Second Amendment advocacy, will be held starting at 5 p.m., Saturday, June 18, at the Town and Country Resort Hotel and Convention Center in Mission Valley, 500 Hotel Circle North, San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

San Diego to Consider New Rules for Beach Bonfires

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego could soon be enacting some new rules about bonfires. Mission Beach resident Mike Hornung tells NBC 7 he sees the problems with the bonfires first hand during daily walks with his dog. “A lot of times people don’t put them out and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

This Is San Diego Sushi Restaurant Rated Best In California

More than 300 reviewers gave Soichi Sushi a five-star rating on Yelp, which outdid any other sushi restaurant in California. In addition to receiving high praise on Yelp, Soichi Sushi was also honored in 2021 with Michelin-star recognition. Located in University Heights on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, Soichi...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Major Williams to run in November’s Gubernatorial Election

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Gubernatorial Race is heating up!. If elected, Major Williams will bridge the divide between Californians, guide them to the right path, and usher the State to a new bright future. “We need someone in office that thinks differently in order to solve complex issues....
SAN DIEGO, CA
Phys.org

The history of Lake Cahuilla before the Salton Sea

Today, the Salton Sea is an eerie place. Its mirror-like surface belies the toxic stew within. Fish skeletons line its shores and the ruins of a once thriving vacation playground is a reminder of better days. But long before agricultural runoff spoiled the Salton Sea, the lakebed it now occupies was home to a much larger body of water known as Lake Cahuilla. The lake was six times the area of the Salton Sea and once covered much of Mexicali, Imperial and Coachella valleys.
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Absolute Best Camping Sites Near San Diego

When people mention San Diego, California, we immediately think of its vast palm trees, fabulous beaches, and shopping stores scattered all over the place. But despite that, San Diego is also home to incredible landscapes that can provide an escape for those who want to check off their outdoor bucket lists. Even if you live in the bustling city of San Diego, you can still find a way to get your dose of nature within a minute or an hour’s drive from here.
San Diego weekly Reader

The city-owned land east of La Jolla disappears

Most of the 2000-odd acres proposed for sale in 1963 would go to Irvin Kahn’s University City Corporation. Kahn had holdings all over the city’s north, but they weren’t contiguous; what he and the city’s elected and unelected officials wanted to do was trade away the unbroken, large pueblo lots to him for the smaller slivers and scraps that Kahn had collected.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
62K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy