Problems with a tumorous joint have forced the Topeka Zoo to euthanize Abi, a 9-year-old giraffe

Abi, a 9-year-old female reticulated giraffe at the Topeka Zoo, was euthanized Sunday after ongoing problems she was having with a tumorous joint were found to be irreversible.

"She will be mourned and missed," said zoo director Brendan Wiley.

Abi was part of an endangered species

Abi's death leaves the zoo with two female reticulated giraffes, Hope and her daughter, Liz, and one male reticulated giraffe, Sarge.

Reticulated giraffes are an endangered species, the zoo said in a news release Sunday. Female reticulated giraffes have a life expectancy of 25 years .

Abi, which is short for Abiquiu, came to the Topeka Zoo in 2015 from the Albuquerque Biological Park in Albuquerque, N.M., the release said.

Abi connected with millions of people in the communities where she lived, Wiley said.

Abi and Sarge in 2018 became parents of a male giraffe named Konza, who was moved last year to the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Ore.

The zoo spent three years dealing with a problem with one of Abi's fetlocks

Topeka Zoo staff members beginning in 2019 detected an injury in one of Abi's fetlocks, a joint similar to a human's ankle, Sunday's news release said. They began treating her immediately using rest and oral medications.

Abi subsequently received several treatments to reduce swelling around the joint, taking part voluntarily in each procedure.

"Veterinary staff have been able to administer injections into the joint, apply ice packs and medicated compresses and utilize cold laser therapy," Sunday's news release said. "These behaviors opened opportunities for the veterinary team by allowing for more detailed diagnostics and more direct treatments such as applying ointments and splints."

But the joint has become more unstable, and it became clear to the veterinary staff that the issue was irreversible, Sunday's news release said.

"Hoofed animals, like horses and giraffes, rely on all four legs to distribute their weight evenly," it said. "These animals that lose a limb face a wide range of health complications and cannot get up from lying down. Most injuries to the leg cannot be fixed to sufficiently hold the weight of the animal."

Abi, whose medical problem was studied while she was alive, will continue to make contributions to science, the zoo's news release said.

"An MRI will be done on the tumorous joint to see what additional information can be gained that might help other giraffe with similar situations," it said. "An MRI will also be done on her brain and contribute information to an ongoing research study that is trying to determine why giraffe don't have strokes in hopes that the information can help improve human health."

