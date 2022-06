From a cursory glance at the box score, the story of Northwestern’s 8-6 Sunday night triumph over Arizona State apparent to even the most casual fan is one of resilience. Down 5-0 through three innings of play, the Wildcats' will to win never wavered. A four-run rally in the top of the fourth made that clear, and the innings that followed saw NU keep chipping away at its hosts. Brick-by-brick, run-by-run, the ‘Cats first erased the remaining one-run deficit before accruing a three-run advantage the Sun Devils wouldn’t overcome. It was a gutsy performance fans of both the team and the sport will remember for years to come, to say the very least.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO