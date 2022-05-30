ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

How A Cheap Component Could Help Kill Off Combustion Cars

By Nick Carey, Christina Amann
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe humble wire harness, a cheap component that bundles cables together, has become an unlikely scourge of the auto industry. Some predict it could hasten the downfall of combustion cars. Supplies of the auto part were choked by the war in Ukraine, which is home to a significant chunk...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 50

BVD@pdx
2d ago

Most all the coating of plastics on phony electric and gas cars come from fossil fuel! Only half a barrel of oil(42) can be refined into gas! The rest: 16,000 products: jet fuel, clothes, make up! Fertilizer! Plastics ! Roofs! Fossil fuels will never go away!

Reply(3)
36
relay
2d ago

And they think they can build and power everything with batteries but they just don’t understand what it takes to do that. And you’ll never do it without oil.

Reply(1)
30
Lou Cummings
1d ago

Those are the cars we have at this time. The fuel prices make it impossible to buy a new vehicle for most Americans. Solve today before tomorrow.

Reply
7
Related
MotorTrend Magazine

Why We Can Live With the Government's Push for Electric Cars

Back in the early 1970s, MotorTrend spilled a lot of ink railing against federally mandated emissions and fuel economy standards. We argued government mandates would drive up car prices, strain our infrastructure, and force people to buy vehicles they didn't want—and that they wouldn't solve the air pollution problem anyway.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
International Business Times

BMW Still Hammering Out Details Of Promised Fossil-fuel Free Plant

BMW is still hammering out how to make good on a promise to build the world's first fossil-free plant in Hungary, from how much energy can be generated on-site to how much storage will be needed, the carmaker's production chief said. The plant under construction, which BMW has said will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Production Lines#Autoforecast Solutions#Evs#Jato Dynamics#Reuters
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Zimbabwe is Asking the World to Let it Sell $600 Million in Black Market Ivory

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy