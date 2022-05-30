Board of Building and Zoning Appeals Public Hearing

Barberton’s iconic but aging downtown has around 400 buildings, Barberton Mayor William Judge told The Herald. The owner of each and every one, he added, was poised to receive a letter. “Some will get a letter that says, ‘Great job, keep up the good work,’” Judge said. “Others will...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The two-year capital budget for the state is expected to pass in the General Assembly on Wednesday. And there’s plenty in there for Stark County. 25 facilities are receiving a total of $7 million. The Pro Football Hall of Fame is...
Nick McWilliams reporting – Starting at the beginning of June, a well-traveled stretch of Stage Route 800 will close for more than two months. The major rehabilitation project will shutter the state route for at least 75 days to start things. Ohio Department of Transportation District 11 Public Information...
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- The Knickerbocker apartments held a grand reopening ribbon-cutting May 26 with a myriad of business executives involved in the renovation of the subsidized housing, as well as city officials and residents. Originally built in 1972, the building is located at 21700 Knickerbocker Road. The renovation took...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over the next few months, we expect to learn whether it will be “sink or swim” for the $100 million Route 30 freeway extension project from Canton to Route 44 in Osnaburg Township. Having received an $18 million federal BUILD...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican congressional candidate Madison Gesiotto Gilbert bought three homes in Stark County since 2019 and spent more than three months running for a Toledo-based congressional seat before announcing in March that she’d instead run in the newly reconfigured 13th congressional district that includes all of Summit County, a sliver of Portage County and northern Stark County.
Cleveland, Strongsville, North Olmsted, Independence and Brooklyn have opted out of the plastic bag ban initiated by Sunny Simon and Dale Miller of Cuyahoga County Council. All other county cities should opt out also. Plastic bags are needed because they are a convenience for customers and can be returned to...
Progress on Pennsylvania’s first double teardrop roundabouts is moving forward. PennDOT crews continue to work on the roundabouts located near Route 18 and Interstate 90 in Girard Township. This is part of a multi-year project to restore nearly 28 miles of Interstate 90 in 10 years. The teardrop design appears on either side of the […]
Residents can expect to see a number of different sights at Richfield Heritage Preserve during a park open house on Sunday, June 12. For the first time, visitors will be able to tour the interiors of all the historic homes in the preserve along with several other structures including The Lodge, Garfield Hall and several cabins on the 336-acre property.
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – A former mayor and a former councilman died within a day of each other about one month ago. Robert Kubicek, who was Brecksville’s fifth mayor from 1960-1964, died May 1 at 96. During Kubicek’s first year in office, Brecksville transitioned from a village to a city as the population grew.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An appeals court panel has upheld a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge’s ruling ordering an East Cleveland business and its owner to pay more than $30 million for flouting the state’s environmental regulations and sparking a fire that cost taxpayers millions of dollars to clean up.
The United Auto Workers said it's moving forward with attempts to unionize a joint-venture battery cell plant after pushback from Ultium Cells LLC, a company General Motors Co. and partner LG Energy Solution own. UAW-GM leadership attempted to establish a card-check agreement with Ultium Cells that would give the union...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two downtown Cleveland hotels will no longer get new owners after the buyer cancelled the deal. In December Toronto-based VM Hotel Acquisition Corp announced it would buy the 491-room Renaissance Cleveland Hotel and the 293-room Hyatt Regency Arcade. But on Monday it said it would not proceed with the purchase.
A driver was cited for operating a motor vehicle while impaired at 6:36 p.m. May 27 when police were called to a report of the man being seen slumped over the wheel of his car. There was no further information at the time of the report. Child endangering, North Elmwood...
An upset caller reported May 17 that his neighbor’s landscaping company keeps parking on his property in an ongoing case of trespassing that results in damage to his yard. The dispute appeared to be settled after the Chesterland-based crew was given two areas to park in the future, with plans to repair the ruts they had caused in the next few days.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Utility scams are on the rise, and the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Cleveland is warning people to be vigilant and skeptical of anyone asking for money or even personal information. “What we’ve heard recently is door-to-door utility scams,” said Ericka Dilworth with the Better Business...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we mark Memorial Day 2022, the Monday service that happened outside of Shaker Heights City Hall featured 3News’ Leon Bibb as a special guest speaker. Bibb, who is a veteran himself, was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service in the Vietnam...
