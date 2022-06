The forecast for Southern California grass is yellow and brown from here on out. On Wednesday, new restrictions on outdoor water use go into effect for more than 6 million residents in the Los Angeles area. The rules, set by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, limit outdoor watering to one day per week in many jurisdictions - while others opted to stay below a volume limit - as authorities try to dramatically reduce urban water use amid the record-breaking drought fueled by the warming climate.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO