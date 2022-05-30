Honors for Ray Florida of Rockland Paramedic Services: Angle

Ray Florida has retired as executive director of Rockland Paramedic Services. He has led the agency through every sort of crisis imaginable, including handling COVID surges amid staffing shortages .

Florida helped grow the organization to serve more people, in more effective and efficient ways.

Tim Egan, who worked with Florida for more than three decades, takes over as executive director.

The agency's Behavioral Health Response Team, which Florida helped create, was the first mental health crisis team run by an EMS organization in the country.

"It is thanks to Ray’s tireless efforts and the creation and support of a fantastic team at Rockland Paramedic Services, Rockland Mobile Care and Rockland Behavioral Health Response Team that thousands of lives have been saved here in the County for the better part of four decades," Egan said earlier this month at Clover Stadium, where Florida was honored and threw out the first pitch at a Rockland Boulders game.

