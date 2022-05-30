ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Suisun City man arrested after shooting at Vacaville's Fiesta Days celebration

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

VACAVILLE – Vacaville Police arrested an 18-year-old Suisun City resident they said shot and wounded an 18-year-old Fairfield man Sunday night at the city's Fiesta Days celebration.

Officers on scene responded to hearing a gunshot at 7:44 p.m. and found the Fairfield man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Fiesta Days celebration was shut down following the shooting as police actively investigate the incident, authorities said. Residents were asked to avoid the area and find locations away from the park to reunite with family members.

Officers obtained a suspect description and within moments, an off-duty Vacaville officer helped them detain an armed fleeing suspect.

The suspect was arrested for suspected probation violation, assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted homicide.

Police said on Facebook Sunday night they expect the festival to resume on schedule Monday. Fiesta Days is a five-day event held annually downtown at Andrews Park.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Vacaville police.

