Report: Forward Darwin Nunez Extremely Close To Signing For Manchester United Amid Interest From Atletico Madrid

According to a recent report, Manchester United's key signing target Darwin Nunez would be closer than ever to joining the Red Devils.

The Star Forward from Benfica was relatively unknown to everybody roughly a year ago, now after the season he's endured at the Portuguese side, many elite teams want him.

New manager Erik Ten Hag has already made clear to the Old Trafford side that the signing of Darwin Nunez was a priority for his new era.

If the Dutchman's objective on getting the striker's signature could be achieved this transfer window, it will be a great start for the Red Devils.

According to GiveMeSport (via Express ): Journalist Dean Jones, Manchester United are ‘extremely close’ to bringing Nunez to Old Trafford this summer.

He added: “One source described this deal to United to me as being ‘extremely close’.

“They consider Atletico Madrid as their main rivals to sign him, from what I hear, but obviously, loads around Europe are looking.

“If Darwin does move to Old Trafford, it will be a brilliant signing for the Ten Hag era.”

