Gas prices over Memorial Day weekend set a new record high across Michigan. The average gas price statewide is now $4.613 per gallon of regular unleaded, which is three cents higher than last week. The price is also 58 cents higher than it was this time last month and $1.55 higher than it was this time last year in May 2021, according to data from AAA.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO