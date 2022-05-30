Aurora honors fallen Marine with a block in her hometown dedicated in her name

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In west suburban Aurora Sunday, a fallen Marine was honored with a block in her hometown dedicated in her name.

Seven years ago this month 23-year-old Marine Corporal Sara Medina died in action while on a humanitarian aid relief mission in central Nepal.

Sunday her family and friends gathered for the street dedication ceremony.

One wrote a poem in Medina's honor -- a gift to her and her family.

The block named in Medina's honor is close to her childhood home.

Her birthday, Nov. 27, has been designated Sara Medina Day in Aurora.

Medina was also honored as part of the historic all-female grand marshals unit.