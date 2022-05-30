ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora honors fallen Marine with a block in her hometown dedicated in her name

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In west suburban Aurora Sunday, a fallen Marine was honored with a block in her hometown dedicated in her name.

Seven years ago this month 23-year-old Marine Corporal Sara Medina died in action while on a humanitarian aid relief mission in central Nepal.

Sunday her family and friends gathered for the street dedication ceremony.

One wrote a poem in Medina's honor -- a gift to her and her family.

The block named in Medina's honor is close to her childhood home.

Her birthday, Nov. 27, has been designated Sara Medina Day in Aurora.

Medina was also honored as part of the historic all-female grand marshals unit.

CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Department holds graduation for new recruits

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's graduation day for the latest class of recruits from the Chicago Police Training Academy.Police Supt. David Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot were on hand for the packed ceremony at Navy Pier Tuesday morning. Aside from the new recruits, recently promoted command staff, lieutenants and sergeants also were honored.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman struck with construction cone near CTA Roosevelt platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is taken to the hospital after being hit with a construction cone near the CTA Roosevelt platform Wednesday morning.Police said around 10:43 a.m., the woman, 23, was standing near the platform, on the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt Road, when a man, 29, approached her swinging a construction cone. The victim was struck by the cone and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The offender was transported to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lifeguards revive 10-year-old girl pulled from water at 31st Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Quick-thinking lifeguards and beachgoers were credited this Memorial Day with pulling a young girl from the water at 31st Street Beach and reviving her. As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the 10-year-old girl was rushed to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital and is expected to recover. Witnesses say that is a miracle. Lifeguards and beachgoers are now looking toward how to prevent such incidents with a whole summer season ahead of us. Frantic, dramatic cell phone video shows the 10-year-old girl lying lifeless on the shore of the 31st Street Beach around 2:15 p.m. "Her...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Taste of Chicago returning to Grant Park next month

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Taste of Chicago is returning to Grant Park next month. The 2022 food festival will run from July 8 through July 10 with free admission and live performances. The Original Rainbow Cone, Elis Cheesecake and Connie's Pizza are among the popular vendors returning to the festival this year. The city announce the event is expanding to the Chicago neighborhoods this year, including Austin, Pullman nd Little Village. Enjoy events in the participating neighborhoods on the following Saturdays:Taste of Chicago Austin, June 11Taste of Chicago Pullman, June 18Taste of Chicago Little Village, June 25You can get more details on the City of Chicago website. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire sweeps through cabins at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock

UTICA, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire destroyed multiple cabins and villas at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock southwest of Chicago Monday afternoon. The popular resort is located about 95 miles southwest of Chicago in Utica. Utica Assistant Fire Chief Drew Partain said the blaze started with a porch fire on one of the cabins – which are owned separately from the resort.Each cabin measured about 2,500 square feet. The fire was so intense that it was visible on satellite images. A total of seven cabins were destroyed in the fire. No others were damaged.The Grand Bear Resort said everyone was evacuated safely. The lodge and waterpark at Grand Bear were not damaged, nor were the majority of cabins and villas, the resort said.A total of 57 fire departments responded to the scene, Partain said. The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago also responded.This was not the first time firefighters have responded to the resort. On Jan. 2. 2018, there was another massive response for a fire at the same resort – then known as Grizzly Jack's Grand Bear Resort.Owners spent years renovating after the fire.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

