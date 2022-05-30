Taylor archer receives $500 scholarship

Natchitoches Parish School Board is participating in the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) of the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. Under the SSO, meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge. Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

