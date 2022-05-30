ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, AR

Taylor archer receives $500 scholarship

A Taylor Elementary School archer is one of 100 nationwide to receive randomly selected $500 college scholarships. Wyatt Hill, a fifth-grade student, was among those selected. The NASP celebrated its 20th year of...

magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia student receives SouthArk scholarship

Maddison Graham of Magnolia, a physical therapist assistance major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted a Health Sciences Endowed Scholarship to attend the school this fall. The daughter of Deandra Stephens and of Jeremiah Graham is a 2020 graduate of Pangburn High School. The scholarship is funded through the...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

SouthArk offers scholarship to Munn

Olivia Munn, a 2022 graduate of Magnolia High School, has accepted a Freshman Recognition Scholarship to attend South Arkansas Community College this fall. She is the daughter of Mike and Casey Munn of Magnolia.
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

LEISD Hires New Middle School Principal

“All of my teaching experience, except one year has been at the Liberty-Eylau Middle School,” Goff said. “I’ve seen students and siblings of students come through, so it really is like a big family. Even some of the employees, we’ve developed as educators, so it’s a good feeling to be coming back home.”
TEXARKANA, AR
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches native is deafness advocate, success story

Simona Blackshear Robinson is the daughter of Roy Blackman and Debra Spans. Born in Natchitoches, Robinson was raised by her grandparents, George and Bernice Holden, is married to Christopher Robinson and has a young son, Jace. She attended North Natchitoches Elementary School and Natchitoches Jr. High where, as a deaf...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative selects two North Louisiana businesses

Two North Louisiana small businesses are among 10 from across the state have been selected to participate in the second annual Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative, a Louisiana Economic Development program that helps local companies overcome challenges unique to rural communities. Program participants are considered second-stage businesses, which typically have 10 to...
LOUISIANA STATE
garlandjournal.com

ARKANSAS MOTHER AND DAUGHTER GRADUATE WITH MASTER’S DEGREES IN NURSING TOGETHER

While many people spent Mother’s Day celebrating their moms with a nice meal or day out on the town, Barbra Ellis and her daughter Destiney Ellis shared a moment that the two will never forget. After navigating the challenges of challenging work and serving on the frontlines during a global pandemic, both mom and daughter have graduated from Henderson State University, obtaining their Master’s of Science degrees in Nursing.
ARKANSAS STATE
Natchitoches Times

Summer school meals provided to eligible children at no charge

Natchitoches Parish School Board is participating in the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) of the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. Under the SSO, meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge. Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: House and land on Columbia 405 sell for $500,000+

Real estate transactions filed May 13 - May 24 in the Columbia County Circuit Clerk's Office. A residential sale totaling $528,000 highlighted this cycle of real estate transactions. A 2,012 SF house on Tall Timber Drive in Magnolia changed hands March 13 for $255,000. Julius Easter and Kendra Easter sold...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Memorial Day service at Texarkana’s Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery draws a crowd

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Memorial Day service held at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Texarkana, Texas drew a crowd of locals honoring U.S. fallen heroes of wars past. Master of Ceremonies for the service was Charles Jordan, administrative officer for the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs who delivered a heartfelt message for the tribute to soldiers, seamen, airmen, and Marines who sacrificed their lives for our country.
TEXARKANA, TX
arkansastechnews.com

Five ATU Representatives to Compete at Miss Arkansas

Four Arkansas Tech University students and one ATU graduate will be among the candidates vying for the title of Miss Arkansas 2022 this summer. Olivia Battles of Ozark, Kristin Hardy of Benton, Alli Beth King of Rison, Hannah Lomax of Russellville and Sophe Sligh of Hot Springs will represent Arkansas Tech at the Robinson Center in Little Rock June 12-18.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
Kicker 102.5

City of Texarkana, Texas Urges Residents to Get Involved

The City of Texarkana, Texas has revamped its boards and commissions application process to encourage community members to become actively involved in local government. A new webpage is also now available that provides descriptions of each board, commission, and committee along with term dates, duties, residency requirements, and meeting schedules.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, May 27

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during May 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Stephanie Elizabeth Griffin v. Donald Gene Griffin Jr. May 27. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Stephanie Elizabeth Brown. Cierra...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, May 30, 2022: 1892

Mike McNeill’s Diary will not be published today, Memorial Day. Enjoy the following collection of news from the weekly Columbia Banner newspaper, published during the year 1892. February 18, 1892. Mr. W.R. Cross received a telegram at five o'clock yesterday, from Mr. George W. Stewart, who is at Hope,...
magnoliareporter.com

Hot Springs man draws time for PPP fraud

James Heritage, 39, of Hot Springs has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $469,082.73 in restitution. He entered a plea of guilty to two counts relating to fraud committed against the United States Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and numerous state unemployment benefits administrators.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Miller receives life sentence for 1994 murder in El Dorado

Steven Wade Miller decided recently to skip a resentencing hearing before a Columbia County jury, and to accept a recommended sentence for a 1994 homicide in El Dorado. Miller was one of four people who committed capital crimes in South Arkansas’ 13th Judicial District that were given resentencing hearings. All four originally received life-without-parole terms. But, a series of court rulings determined that they were since they were juveniles when the crimes were committed, sentences that didn’t provide a possibility of parole were not appropriate.
EL DORADO, AR
KTBS

Music Festival fundraiser benefits Domestic Violence Prevention of Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Domestic violence increased so much across the globe during 2020, that some doctors have called it a pandemic within a pandemic. Advocates who help victims of abuse say community support is vital to tackling the issue. The Domestic Violence Prevention Center in Texarkana held a musical festival...

