Appleton cemetery veteran salute marches on for third year

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-It started as a way to do something for veterans after the Memorial Day parade in Appleton got canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19. But three years later the Appleton Cemetery Veteran Salute marches on.

The Scarlet Guard American Legion Color Guard organized the march with other local veteran service organizations.

The group marches into Appleton cemeteries, says a prayer and then places a wreath down to honor fallen veterans as ‘Taps’ plays and a rifle squad does a gun salute.

“It’s too important for them to know that they aren’t forgotten and it’s too important for their families to know that they aren’t forgotten,” said Eric Stadler who is the chairperson of the Scarlet Guard American Legion Color Guard.

At the Moses Montefiore cemetery, Navy veteran Larry Missling had the honor of placing the wreath to honor fallen veterans. Missling said he served in Operation Desert Storm and joined the military as a teenager.

“It’s a way to pay back those veterans that came before me and are going to come after me, so it was an honor,” he said.

