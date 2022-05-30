ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming Soon – 10 Year Anniversary Issue!

Cover picture for the articleBy the grace of God and Lord willing, we will be publishing the 10 Year Anniversary Issue of Heartbeat Christian News in the next month or two! To God be all the glory for this achievement because it is He that called me and ordained me to do this work. Heartbeat...

Where did Memorial Day start and why do Americans celebrate it?

Americans are celebrating Memorial Day on Monday 30 May, in honour of those who have lost their lives serving in the US military.The holiday, which also marks the unofficial start to summer, is observed annually on the last Monday of May, with most Americans receiving the day off from work.The nation commemorates the holiday with a service at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, with the president typically laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Across the country, people wear red poppies in tribute to the fallen soldiers and participate in parades. This is everything you need...
The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion

In the years following the bitter Civil War, a former Union general took a holiday originated by former Confederates and helped spread it across the entire country. The holiday was Memorial Day, an annual commemoration was born in the former Confederate States in 1866 and adopted by the United States in 1868. It is a […] The post The forgotten history of Memorial Day grew up in aftermath of Civil War | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
What Memorial Day Is

Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Memorial Day 2018 occurs on Monday, May 28. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. Unofficially, it marks the beginning of the summer season.
Memorial Day Weekend - Thankful for the Sacrifice of Others, But Angered and Grieving At those who Take Innocent Lives

This weekend the United States celebrates Memorial Day. Most U.S. citizens know that our country observes this holiday to rightfully honor those who cared enough about others, who cared enough about their country, to give the ultimate sacrifice. We honor those who died for others, because their sacrifice has won freedom for our country, freedom for each of us.
Home Depot Memorial Day opening times explained

AMERICAN shoppers are concerned as to whether or not they will be able to pick up their goods on Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the US for honoring and mourning military personnel who died in service. Is Home Depot open on Memorial Day 2022?. Unlike major...
Memorial Day should be every day in America

For some of us, every day is Memorial Day. For all Americans, it should be. It is our responsibility as citizens to study our history, to recognize what was risked and sacrificed from the inception of this nation up through today so that we could have the freedoms, options, and opportunities we do. The ability to choose our path regardless of station, to succeed and fail based on our merits and on our decisions, to live our dreams is unique in the annals of history. Those liberties did not pre-exist. They were hard won. Honoring, respecting, and appreciating the sacrifices of generations past, and then safeguarding and preserving those freedoms for our children and grandchildren is the duty of every American.
