Hepatitis A outbreaks in California, two other states, tied to strawberries

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 2 days ago
The Food and Drug Administration is investigating an outbreak of Hepatitis A in three states that is potentially linked to organic strawberries.

Federal health officials say there have been 17 hepatitis cases reported as part of the outbreak in California, Minnesota, and North Dakota.

The vaccine-preventable liver infection has resulted in 12 hospitalizations so far.

The brands involved are Fresh Kampo and HEB and were sold at Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joes, and Walmart, among a few other stores.

Most of the illnesses were reported between March 28 to April 30th, but Hepatitis A symptoms can last up to two months.

If consumers purchased or froze any of the strawberries, the FDA says they should be thrown away.

And many of the cases seen are among children. The latest data from the World Health Organization shows there are 650 cases in children worldwide,

About a third of the cases are in the UK and 216 have been reported in the U.S.

Around 75-percent of the patients are under five and had been healthy before this illness.

Common viruses known to cause hepatitis have been ruled out.

