Veterans Get Ready to Celebrate, Mourn Fallen Soldiers Monday

Originally published May 30 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Duluth welcomed its first cruise ship in nearly a decade Monday. Accompanied by a thick blanket of fog, the Viking Octantis arrived in the Duluth Harbor early in the morning. It’ll stop at a new custom facility at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center. Here it is! The Viking Octantis has made its way to Duluth after years of preparation! Check out @KBJR6news and @CBS3Duluth tonight at 5 and 6 for some fun facts on this colossal ship, and what local leaders hope it can do for the tourism industry. pic.twitter.com/84SoOkdefp — Quinn (@quinn_gorham) May 30, 2022 The ship is carrying 400 passengers and 250 crew members, and is stopping as a part of its eight-day Great Lakes tour. It is the first of nine cruise ships set to arrive in the Duluth Harbor this summer.

