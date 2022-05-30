ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Harnessing the AAPI vote in Southern Nevada

By Jeremy Chen
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cmnt_0fuWUmuk00

A growing voting bloc that could make difference in this year’s elections. The Asian American Pacific Islander community has been the fastest growing in Southern Nevada and is becoming a targeted group for potential votes.

“If you don’t actually vote, it’s like you don’t have a voice.”

A voice that Jhane Williamson wants to use. She’s planning to vote early in this year’s primary election After making her final decision.

“I have some persons in my mind already and I’m kind of sticking to what they believe on.”

RELATED STORY: Early voting for primary election underway in Clark County

She’s part of a growing voting bloc in Southern Nevada. Census data shows the AAPI community has grown more than 225% since 2000.

“Every single election, they can make a more significant impact,” Shelby Parks, organizing director for One APIA Nevada, said.

An impact that’s already seen across the country with AAPI voters seeing the highest growth of participation in the 2020 presidential election. To boost efforts, One APIA Nevada is getting the word out about voting by hosting events near voting locations. The nonprofit says the top issues for voters include housing and education.

“The work that we do now is going to be prevalent in our legislative session which is coming up at the beginning of next year,” Parks said.

RELATED STORY: Primary elections: Where Las Vegas locals can cast their votes early

Myrna Brudermann says she would to see more young people be engaged with voting and appreciates the outreach efforts like pamphlets in Tagalog.

“Go get some kind of information. See what each individual [candidate] wants. What each individual needs. What we want,” she said.

One APIA Nevada says so far, they’ve seen an increase of engagement from younger voters.

“The young folks in the community are pretty pumped up and educated on the issues that affect them every day,” Parks said.

Williamson says choosing the leaders of today and tomorrow is a right that should be exercised.

“The ability to vote is like their freedom. So, make the most of it and be heard,” she said.

Early voting for the primaries will continue through June 10 with election day on June 14.

Comments / 10

Related
mvprogress.com

MEET THE CANDIDATES: U.S. Congress District 4

Republicans have three choices in the upcoming Primary Election race for U.S. Congress District 4 (CD4). The three candidates vying for the opportunity to run against incumbent Democrat Rep. Steven Horsford, include Mesquite resident Annie Black, Las Vegas City Council staffer Chance Bonaventura and Air Force veteran Sam Peters. All three are staunch conservative candidates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kunr.org

Nevada GOP gubernatorial primary debate focuses on guns, inflation

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Reno lawyer and business owner Joey Gilbert, former U.S. Senator Dean Heller, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and venture capitalist Guy Nohra shared a debate stage Wednesday night. The five Republican candidates for governor are facing off in Nevada’s primary election, which will take place on June 14, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Elections
Clark County, NV
Society
Clark County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Society
Clark County, NV
Elections
Local
Nevada Government
nypressnews.com

Las Vegas to save 10 billion gallons of water with new plan amid megadrought

Millions of people in southern California are facing new water restrictions thanks to a megadrought crippling the Southwest. But southern Nevada has been conserving water for years. The area’s latest move is to tear out all non-functional grass to save nearly 10 billion gallons of water. CBS senior environmental correspondent Ben Tracy reports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Nevada#Early Voting#Voting Bloc#Racism#Election Local#Aapi#Census
KDWN

BLM plan for Nevada utility transmission line drawing comments

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The federal Bureau of Land Management is collecting public comment until Wednesday on a big north-south electricity transmission project that Nevada’s main utility says is a key to its plan for a statewide renewable energy network. The Greenlink West project would stretch about 350 miles to connect electricity facilities near Las Vegas and Yerington by the end of 2026. It would generally run parallel to and east of the California state line. Conservationists and don’t want to see that much public land disturbed, and Timbisha Shoshone Tribe say it would cross culturally significant land. The state Legislature in 2021 backed the planned $2 billion Greenlink Nevada transmission plan to essentially link the entire state.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

CCSD summer school starts May 31

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Clark County School District (CCSD) will offer multiple summer learning opportunities to accelerate students’ academic, social-emotional, and behavioral development, all free of charge. All Clark County schools will provide Summer Acceleration for students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12, from May 31 through June 17,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox5 KVVU

Real-life Top Gun training happens in Northern Nevada

Law enforcement targets unsafe drivers during Summer's "100 Deadliest Days" Law enforcement is teaming up across Southern Nevada for an enforcement campaign over the Memorial Day weekend. Their goal is to get unsafe drivers off the roads and prevent fatal crashes. Updated: 6 hours ago. Travelers flying the friendly skies...
NEVADA STATE
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy