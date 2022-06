DULUTH, Minn. — The 1977 tradition of Grandma’s Marathon will resume in full-capacity June of 2022. With all three races selling-out for the first time since 2016, the marathon organization, community members, and runners are excited to get back for this years event. In an interview with Zach Schneider, a member of Grandma’s Board of Directors, he stated that, “People are ready to be back at events like Grandma’s Marathon. Its not a common thing to fill every single space as far as participants, but this year has exceeded that.”

