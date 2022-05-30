ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA warns strawberries sold at stores including Trader Joe's and Walmart may be linked to multistate outbreak of Hepatitis A

By Alastair Talbot For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned consumers that strawberries sold at major US grocery stores, including Trader Joe's and Walmart, may be linked to an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

The federal agency released a statement on Saturday, saying that along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it will investigate a 'multistate outbreak' of infections in the US. It will also partner with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for cases reported there.

Infections in North America are being linked to organic strawberries packaged by FeshKampo - a berries producer and distributor in California — and Texas-based grocery store H-E-B, purchased between March 5 and April 25.

Consumers who bought the berries with labels from the two brands are urged to get rid of their batches immediately, especially if they were frozen to be consumed later, the FDA said.

The strawberries were also shipped and placed for sale at other popular grocery stores across the country, including Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Wei Markets, Sprouts Farmers Market, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods, the FDA added. As of Sunday, 17 people have fallen ill in relation to the outbreak, with 12 of them being hospitalized.

The outbreak is considered not to be linked to the ongoing spread of hepatitis that has infected 216 people across 37 states, according to the WHO. The mysterious outbreak's cause remains unknown. No new deaths or liver transplants were reported over the last seven days, the CDC revealed in their weekly update.

H-E-B and FreshKampo labelled organic strawberries are being reviewed by the FDA as they are possibly causing a Hepatitis A outbreak in the U.S., according to the FDA
The FDA is strongly advising people to throw away any strawberry batches labeled by H-E-B and FreshKampo that were purchased between March 5 and April 25
The federal agency also said that the possibly infected strawberries were sold at popular grocery store chains Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods

Globally, more than 500 cases related to the unknown outbreak have been spotted, mostly in the UK and U.S., but also in mainland Europe, South America, Israel and Asia.

'The traceback investigations show that cases in California, Minnesota, and Canada report having purchased fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB prior to becoming ill,' the FDA said in its statement.

'Illness onset dates range from March 28 – April 30, 2022,' the statement read.

On Sunday, H-E-B, which stands for the grocery store's legendary CEO - Howard E. Butt - released a statement saying that strawberries sold at its store are 'safe to consume.'

'No illnesses from strawberries related to the FDA investigation have been reported at H-E-B or in Texas,' the grocery store chain said.

'The FDA is conducting an investigation into organic strawberries sold between March 5 and April 25, 2022. H-E-B has not received or sold organic strawberries from the supplier under investigation since April 16,' the company further said.

So far, FreshKampo has not commented on the outbreak.

H-E-B, which is only in Texas in the US, said that strawberries sold at its stores are 'safe to consume' and that it has 'not received or sold organic strawberries' from FreshKampo since April 16
Hepatitis A causes inflammation of the liver that usually stems from a viral infection or liver damage from drinking alcohol. It can also spread from contaminated food or water, or contact with someone who is infected.

Some cases heal themselves, without any ongoing issues. However, deadly cases are not an anomaly and some serious cases require patients to get liver transplants.

People who have hepatitis generally have fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools and joint pain.

They may also suffer from jaundice — when the skin and whites of the eyes turn yellow.

Infections usually clear up on its own in one or two months, sometimes shorter. Rest and constant hydration are essential to recovery.

