Denny Hamlin has officially made NASCAR history. On Sunday the 41-year-old NASCAR driver won the Coco-Cola 600, which is the longest race of the season. It was the first time Hamlin has won the Coca-Cola 600, and according to CBS Sports, Hamlin won the longest race in NASCAR history as it lasted 413 laps and 619.5 miles due to the race going into overtime. Hamlin is also the 12th driver in NASCAR history to win the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500, and those three are considered the majors of the sport.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO