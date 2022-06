Arkansas Gymnastics Head Coach Jordyn Wieber knows what it takes to get to the top of the gymnastics world. Now, as a head coach, she is using recruiting to get the Arkansas gym team to that point. Norah Flatley, a three-time All-American at UCLA and a member of the U.S. National Team, has announced that she will spend her super-senior season in Fayetteville, competing for the University of Arkansas. An encore in Arkansas. 🐗 The Gymbacks have added three-time All-American Norah Flatley to the team for the 2023 season! pic.twitter.com/xRug8EHkfF — Arkansas Razorback Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) May 31, 2022 “I could not be more thrilled...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO