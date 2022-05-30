ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CM Punk After AEW Double Or Nothing Win: “I F—ing Earned This”

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCM Punk was overcome with emotion after capturing the AEW World Championship at Sunday’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view. After the show went off the air, FTR came out to the ring to celebrate with the new champ, hoisting Punk on their shoulders much to the delight of fans at the T-Mobile...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 2

