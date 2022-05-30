ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

SmartState and state business conferences

By Mike Switzer
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about his experience recently at the South Carolina CyberSecurity Conference and how conferences like this can...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
blufftontoday.com

Do you recognize this mystery plant?

This fantastic flower was produced on a tree at what we here in Columbia call the Belser Arboretum, a seven-acre or so tract of forested land pretty much in the middle of the city, and two blocks from my home. The arboretum was bequeathed to the University of South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Senior's Farmers' Market Nutrition Program returns June 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A seasonal government program allowing seniors to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers markets is returning to South Carolina on June 1. The US Department of Agriculture's Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is meant to supplement the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce while supporting South Carolina farmers.
COLUMBIA, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“H” is for Hanahan

“H” is for Hanahan (Berkeley and Charleston Counties; 2020 population 25, 743). Hanahan is an incorporated city of about twelve square miles in the lower part of Berkeley County, with a small portion in Charleston County. The city is primarily a bedroom community to the city of Charleston. In 1917 the community alongside Goose Creek changed its name from Saxon to Hanahan—for James Ross Hanahan, successful businessman and industrialist. The town was incorporated in 1973, with a government consisting of a mayor, a six-member city council, and a full-time town administrator. Hanahan’s attributes included it accessibility to I-26 and its location as the site of the Goose Creek Reservoir, which was built in the 1930s and later became a one-hundred acre industrial park. Hanahan’s growth since 1950 has mirrored that of the Charleston metropolitan area.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Greenville, SC
Business
State
South Carolina State
medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

DuPont opens new biopharma tubing plant in South Carolina

DuPont today announced it has opened its new DuPont Liveo Healthcare manufacturing site in Cooper River, South Carolina. The site will be operated using the same quality standards as its Healthcare Industries Materials biopharmaceutical manufacturing site in Hemlock, Michigan. The South Carolina manufacturing site will add extrusion capacity online over the next two years to serve more strategic customers and expand its Liveo Healthcare customers with additional supply in the medium term.
BUSINESS
experiencecolumbiasc.com

It's Official: Columbia SC Leaders Share Favorite Under-the-Radar Eateries

When you’re exploring a new city, it can be easy to find high-profile restaurants that are well known spots for power players inking deals and rubbing elbows. But sometimes the best ideas and the most interesting conversations come while chatting it up someplace that only the locals know. We talked with regional elected officials to find out their favorite under-the-radar spots for a casual bite.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Warner
kiss951.com

Magazine Names Best Diners In North Carolina And South Carolina

One of the biggest restaurant news items in Charlotte this year was the long-awaited re-opening of Mattie’s Diner. After being displaced from its home at the Music Factory six years ago, Mattie’s is back in business at 3100 The Plaza. The original classic chrome structure has been attached to an old tire shop to offer more seating.
CHARLOTTE, NC
swlexledger.com

Lexington One names new principal at Gilbert Elementary

Lexington, SC 05/31/2022 - Recently, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved the promotion of Stephen A. Deyo Jr. to principal of Gilbert Elementary School, effective July 1. Deyo replaces current GES Principal Will Moody, who is taking on a new role as the district’s employee development coordinator. Deyo currently serves as the assistant principal at Pelion Elementary School.
LEXINGTON, SC
clemson.edu

Downy mildew detected on South Carolina cucurbits

Now is the time for growers to come to the aid of their cucurbits and rise against downy mildew. Downy mildew is a water mold that destroys plant foliage and is common on cucurbits, a family of plants that includes cucumbers, various melons, squashes and gourds. It makes annual unwelcome visits to South Carolina in late May or early June. The first sighting for 2022 was in Bamberg County on May 25.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartstate#Wells Fargo Securities
cruiseindustrynews.com

Report: Carnival to Cease Charleston Homeporting in 2024

Carnival Cruise Line will no longer homeport a cruise ship in Charleston beyond 2024, according to a report from Live 5 News. As South Carolina Ports Authority decides not to extend its homeport cruising contract, Carnival is ending a 14-year partnership with the port. The decision will provide more space...
CHARLESTON, SC
Aiken Standard

Chad Hyler on duty in Salley

Aiken County is composed of more than 1,000 square miles, and Salley's police chief, Chad Hyler, is familiar with most of the territory, aside from the Savannah River Site. The North Augusta resident was hired this year as the town's sole police officer, and covers much of the county several days each week simply by commuting to and from work. Road work is one aspect of the job, and paperwork - sometimes in substantial quantities - is another.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
coladaily.com

Columbia seafood restaurant closing

Monday will be the final day in business for a Columbia seafood restaurant and bar. The Fiery Crab will permanently close its doors at 10 p.m. May 30. The news was shared in a popular Columbia Facebook group and confirmed by an employee at the restaurant Sunday. The restaurant and...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Work begins to remove coal tar from South Carolina river

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Work will begin this summer to remove tens of thousands of tons of coal tar from a South Carolina river. The Congaree River in Columbia will remain open for kayakers and boaters, but there will be some changes, The State newspaper reported. A boat launch at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy