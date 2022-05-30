SmartState and state business conferences

“H” is for Hanahan (Berkeley and Charleston Counties; 2020 population 25, 743). Hanahan is an incorporated city of about twelve square miles in the lower part of Berkeley County, with a small portion in Charleston County. The city is primarily a bedroom community to the city of Charleston. In 1917 the community alongside Goose Creek changed its name from Saxon to Hanahan—for James Ross Hanahan, successful businessman and industrialist. The town was incorporated in 1973, with a government consisting of a mayor, a six-member city council, and a full-time town administrator. Hanahan’s attributes included it accessibility to I-26 and its location as the site of the Goose Creek Reservoir, which was built in the 1930s and later became a one-hundred acre industrial park. Hanahan’s growth since 1950 has mirrored that of the Charleston metropolitan area.

