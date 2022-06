Three days after a gunman killed 19 children in Texas, the El Segundo Police Department (ESPD) and agencies from Manhattan Beach and Hawthorne, K9 units, armored vehicles, drones, and crisis negotiators surrounded an unresponsive driver with a reported handgun parked blocks away from two schools. Despite the overwhelming police response, somehow, the driver accomplished what nearly 3/4 of drivers in the state of California fail to do during police chases…they got away.

EL SEGUNDO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO