Cerritos, CA

Brazen robbery at Cerritos mall

foxla.com
 2 days ago

A shopper caught a brazen robbery at a...

www.foxla.com

CBS News

Tesla driver dead after running off road, hitting tree in Encino

A fatal crash Saturday, in the early morning hours, claimed the life of one person in Encino. The driver of a gray Tesla was traveling at an "unsafe speed" westbound on Victory Boulevard, east of White Oak Avenue, when it ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Compton neighborhood hit with illegal street takeover

An illegal street takeover hit a Compton neighborhood in the early hours of Monday morning — but it didn't last long — as law enforcement swarmed in to break it up.Authorities responded after reports of over 200 people gathered at the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street in Compton. People were reportedly doing donuts in the street while shining lasers and shooting fireworks in the air.Residents say they're fed up with the almost-constant string of street takeovers in their neighborhood.Neighbors say they feel like prisoners in their own homes during these street takeovers.One home had a wall knocked out...
COMPTON, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
CBS LA

35-year-old man fatally stabbed after chasing hit-and-run suspect in Baldwin Park

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were assisting Baldwin Park Police Department in an investigation related to the fatal stabbing death a 35-year-old man. The incident started at around 1:30 p.m., when Baldwin Park police responded to the 3400 block of Cosbey Avenue regarding a hit-and-run. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, who were struck by a vehicle. Both were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Detectives learned that the hit-and-run suspect crashed his vehicle into an unoccupied parked car and fled that scene on foot, but was chased by family members of the two juvenile victims. When one of the family members, a 35-year-old man, attempted to detain the suspect, the suspect stabbed him in the upper torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The suspect also fled the scene of the stabbing on foot, though was later apprehended by El Monte Police officers several blocks away. Authorities said that no additional information was immediately available. 
BALDWIN PARK, CA
CBS LA

Authorities investigating home invasion robbery in Fairfax

Authorities are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred in the Fairfax neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at an apartment complex on W. 3rd Street, when a group of suspects were said to have entered one of the units -- while one of the tenants was home -- and stole several items of property before fleeing the scene. Los Angeles Police Department officers investigating the incident determined that somewhere between two and four suspects were involved. No injuries were reported. 
FAIRFAX, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a street racing crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

1 person dead after a street racing crash in Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died following a street racing crash early Saturday morning in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and White Oak in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino at about 12:30 a.m. on reports of a car accident [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Drowning victim at El Dorado Parks identified by coroner

Long Beach, California – The man who was pulled out of one of the lakes at El Dorado Parks after an apparent drowning on Monday has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. The coroner identified the victim as 79-year-old Perlito Lao from Fullerton. According...
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a multi-vehicle wreck in Arcadia (Arcadia, CA)

1 person dead after a multi-vehicle wreck in Arcadia (Arcadia, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died following a traffic collision involving a semi-truck early Sunday morning in Arcadia. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle pile-up took place a little before 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway at Santa Anita Avenue [...]
ARCADIA, CA
CBS LA

Shooting investigation underway in Alhambra

Authorities were investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in Alhambra. Both Alhambra Police and Los Angeles Police officers were on the scene of the investigation in the 2900 block of W. Norwood Place, after reports of a person being shot just after 5 a.m. Officers were also working another scene less than a block away on Westmont Drive and Valley Boulevard.Sky2 over the scene showed one vehicle that had sustained considerable damage in the area, including bullet holes and shattered windows. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

