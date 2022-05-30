Brazen robbery at Cerritos mall

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were assisting Baldwin Park Police Department in an investigation related to the fatal stabbing death a 35-year-old man. The incident started at around 1:30 p.m., when Baldwin Park police responded to the 3400 block of Cosbey Avenue regarding a hit-and-run. When officers arrived, they found two victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, who were struck by a vehicle. Both were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Detectives learned that the hit-and-run suspect crashed his vehicle into an unoccupied parked car and fled that scene on foot, but was chased by family members of the two juvenile victims. When one of the family members, a 35-year-old man, attempted to detain the suspect, the suspect stabbed him in the upper torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The suspect also fled the scene of the stabbing on foot, though was later apprehended by El Monte Police officers several blocks away. Authorities said that no additional information was immediately available.

BALDWIN PARK, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO