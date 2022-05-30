ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country diary 1922: the garden hums with cockchafers

North Oxon

The deep grass in the meadows is aflame with buttercups and every hedge snowed over and weighted down by the dense blossoms of the May. The most backward trees are in full leaf, and so rapid has growth been in the sudden heat that the freshness of the foliage is not less remarkable than its mass. Trees that are most subject to attack by insects have also so far escaped with little damage, and if the insect-eating birds are a little scarcer than usual we ought perhaps to be glad of it for their sakes.

It seems most unlikely that the truce will continue, and I notice that one army of depredators is already very much in evidence. Every evening the garden hums with cockchafers. They favour particularly the beech and hazel hedges, but are to be seen more or less everywhere. There is something pleasantly poetical about their droning, plundering flight. They seem to express the contentment which the hot weather brings and the relief of the cool, dark evening after the blazing sunshine of the day. But they have great appetite and if this season suits their families as well as last would seem to have done they bid fair to be as thick next year as Egypt’s locusts and will strip the trees; another reason for enjoying to the full this lovely verdure while it is here.

The Guardian

The Guardian

