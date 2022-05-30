ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four OC high school softball teams qualify for CIF Southern California regionals

By OC Sports Zone
ocsportszone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Orange County high school softball teams are entered in the CIF Southern California Regionals that begin on Tuesday. CIF Division 7 champion Capistrano Valley is seeded first in Division...

ocsportszone.com

Comments / 0

ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: North all-stars get strong pitching and defense for win over South

The North all-star players and coaches celebrate after Tuesday’s win. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tom Connolly). The North all-stars displayed dazzling pitching and defense to defeat the South all-stars 4-1 Tuesday night at the 2022 Kiwanis Club of Anaheim Orange County All-Star game at Glover Stadium. Eight North hurlers...
ocsportszone.com

Fullerton captures 4-2 victory over Mar Vista in opening round of regionals

Connor Sunderland (left) and winning pitcher Kyle Kim after Fullerton’s win Tuesday. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tom Connolly). Kyle Kim pitched six and two-thirds innings and Connor Sunderland homered to lead Fullerton to a 4-2 victory over Mar Vista of San Diego in an opening round game of the CIF Division IV Southern California Regionals Tuesday afternoon at Fullerton High.
FULLERTON, CA
ocsportszone.com

Anaheim High School all-star pitcher Jillian Albayati cheers on North

Anaheim pitcher Jillian Albayati with North Coach Jack Brooks from La Habra Tuesday night. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Anaheim High School pitcher Jillian Albayati, who was named to the North all-star game for Tuesday’s game at Glover Stadium, didn’t get to pitch in the game since her team was still competing in post-season play.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Mater Dei High School closes campus after credible threat

Mater Dei has closed its campus and canceled all campus activities through June 3 after the high school received a credible threat."We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message," the school said in a statement. "However, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously."Mater Dei High School said it will transition to an online education platform for the last week of school and for finals week. The school said it will contact parents and students by June 1 to inform them of the details for the last two weeks of school."We are committed to providing timely updates and appreciate the parents' and students' understanding as we work diligently to ensure the safety of our community at all times," said school officials.
SANTA ANA, CA
vigourtimes.com

Fullerton man drowns at El Dorado Park in Long Beach on Memorial Day – Orange County Register

A Fullerton man seen going into a lake at El Dorado Park in Long Beach apparently drowned Monday, May 30, with his body found and pulled out of the water later that day. Witnesses reported seeing the man they described as “elderly” go into the lake at about 5 p.m., Long Beach Fire Capt. Jack Crabtree said. It was not immediately clear whether he went into the water on purpose or by accident.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two SoCal Schools Affected by Threats

Two schools in Southern California are dealing with threats made to their campuses Wednesday morning, forcing one to close and the other to increase security for students, just days before graduation. The person who threatened Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park, according to Baldwin Park Police, is a juvenile...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
dailytitan.com

Upcoming Orange County events

Listen to rock music and enjoy other popular carnival attractions at Lions Park in Costa Mesa. The carnival will take place on June 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and June 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

High school history believed made during ceremony for Class of 2022

Palm Springs High School has been sending graduates out into the world for more than 80 years. At its 2022 graduation ceremony on May 26, something may have happened for the very first time. Driving the news: When Ryan Buchanan took the stage as valedictorian, he is believed to be...
CBS 8

Temecula golf ball diver nets $100,000 a year

TEMECULA, Calif. — So, you say, you'd like to be your own boss and work outdoors every day? Boy, do we have a job for you! In this Zevely Zone, I took a journey to the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula. Have you ever stood over a golf...
TEMECULA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Temecula Valley's Balloon-iest Bash to Rise

WHAT RISES FASTER? A teeny bubble, the sort of ethereal orb that starts at the bottom of a glass flute and quickly floats to the shimmering surface of a fine libation? Or a hot air balloon, a colorful and colossal envelope that takes a charming wicker gondola high into the sky? It isn't a competition, of course, though you may have a chance to find out which rises in a more expeditious manner at the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival. It's one of California's largest gatherings of hot air balloons, and it all unfolds over the first weekend of June 2022. This is when people gladly gather with glasses of locally made wine while watching dozens of photo-ready balloons take off at Lake Skinner Regional Park.
TEMECULA, CA
Long Beach Tribune

Drowning victim at El Dorado Parks identified by coroner

Long Beach, California – The man who was pulled out of one of the lakes at El Dorado Parks after an apparent drowning on Monday has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. The coroner identified the victim as 79-year-old Perlito Lao from Fullerton. According...

