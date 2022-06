Effective: 2022-05-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Atchison; Brown; Butler; Chase; Clay; Coffey; Dickinson; Doniphan; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Harper; Harvey; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Kingman; Leavenworth; Lyon; Marion; Marshall; McPherson; Miami; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Reno; Riley; Sedgwick; Shawnee; Sumner; Wabaunsee; Wyandotte TORNADO WATCH 294 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ATCHISON BROWN BUTLER CHASE CLAY COFFEY DICKINSON DONIPHAN DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GEARY HARPER HARVEY JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON KINGMAN LEAVENWORTH LYON MARION MARSHALL MCPHERSON MIAMI MORRIS NEMAHA OSAGE POTTAWATOMIE RENO RILEY SEDGWICK SHAWNEE SUMNER WABAUNSEE WYANDOTTE

