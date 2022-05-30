Dozens of delayed flights on Memorial Day weekend

British Airways has cancelled 140 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Monday.The Independent calculates 26 domestic flights have been grounded, including four round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh and two to both Aberdeen and Glasgow. inverness, Manchester, Newcastle and Jersey are also affected.One hundred and fourteen international flights are cancelled, including four round-trips from Heathrow to Amsterdam and holiday flights to Faro, Malaga and Venice.BA says the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While airlines do not disclose...
