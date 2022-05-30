ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police identify teen killed in West End shooting

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in...

local12.com

WKRC

Police investigate Winton Hills shooting

WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Winton Hills Tuesday night. Police were called to Dutch Colony Drive at about 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital. Investigators searched the area...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigate Norwood shooting, stolen car

NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after at least one person was shot in Norwood overnight. It happened at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday on Baker Street off Sherman Avenue. Police said one shooting victim was taken to UC Medical Center. No update was provided on their condition. A car was...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One man shot in the head overnight

NORWOOD, Ohio — One man was taken to the hospital after a robbery turned violent in Norwood overnight Tuesday. Police say the incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Baker Street and Sherman Avenue. Police say it started as an aggravated robbery, and then escalated to gunfire. The man...
NORWOOD, OH
WKRC

CPD officers remove 3 dogs from vehicle in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police rescued three dogs from a hot vehicle in the West End Tuesday morning. Someone called about the dogs being in the vehicle. Officers Simon and Burcado responded to the call. They were able to get the doors unlocked. Police believe the vehicle may...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Arrest made in Tri-State crash where motorcyclist knocked out driver

GREENDALE, Ind. (WXIX) - Police have arrested a suspect they say assaulted another driver in an incident caught on camera earlier this month. Larry Sawyer, 48, faces charges of battery causing serious bodily injury. He was arrested Friday and arraigned Tuesday morning in Dearborn County Court, where he pleaded not...
GREENDALE, IN
WKRC

Coroner identifies teen who drowned at East Fork State Park

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says that rescue crews pulled a teenager from Harsha Lake at East Fork State Park. The Ohio Department of Natural Resource has confirmed that there was a drowning at the East Fork State Park. Witnesses say that a 16-year-old went...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Driver sentenced to at least 11 years for crash that killed 43-year-old

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge sentenced a man to 11 to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide. On Tuesday, Jose Calo-Jimenez, 21, heard the judge’s decision which also included the possibility of a lifetime suspension of his driver’s license.

