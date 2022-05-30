Police identify teen killed in West End shooting

WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Winton Hills Tuesday night. Police were called to Dutch Colony Drive at about 9:30 p.m. They found a man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital. Investigators searched the area...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man heads to prison in connection with a deadly shooting that took years to solve. Kevin Harley pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of Theodore Holder. He was originally charged with aggravated murder. A judge sentenced Harley to eight-and-a-half years in prison. He...
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police found a woman shot in the neck and an injured passenger in a car crash following three shots fired calls in Middletown late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Police were called to Curtis Street between Fairmount and Girard avenues at about 8:45 Tuesday night. They found...
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after at least one person was shot in Norwood overnight. It happened at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday on Baker Street off Sherman Avenue. Police said one shooting victim was taken to UC Medical Center. No update was provided on their condition. A car was...
NORWOOD, Ohio — One man was taken to the hospital after a robbery turned violent in Norwood overnight Tuesday. Police say the incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Baker Street and Sherman Avenue. Police say it started as an aggravated robbery, and then escalated to gunfire. The man...
The reading police are investing after multiple cars were shot. Officials say that just before 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to the area for a report of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle. Officers say they were told a car was sitting in the middle of the roadway and the occupants had fled the […]
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Police have arrested a motorcycle rider suspected of assaulting a man during a road rage incident in Dearborn County. Larry Sawyer, 48, faces a felony charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury for the May 15 incident. Police released video of the assault from...
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner has released the name of a woman found dead on the side of the road in West Chester. A security guard from a nearby building found Sherry Haywood, 46, on the side of Muhlhauser Road near SR 747 Sunday afternoon. The...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A worker at a Cincinnati daycare accused of violently assaulting a 1-year-old is incompetent to stand trial at this time, a judge determined Wednesday morning. Kristian Hemmitt, 27, of Westwood, will undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare for six months and then be re-evaluated, Hamilton County Common...
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police rescued three dogs from a hot vehicle in the West End Tuesday morning. Someone called about the dogs being in the vehicle. Officers Simon and Burcado responded to the call. They were able to get the doors unlocked. Police believe the vehicle may...
GREENDALE, Ind. (WXIX) - Police have arrested a suspect they say assaulted another driver in an incident caught on camera earlier this month. Larry Sawyer, 48, faces charges of battery causing serious bodily injury. He was arrested Friday and arraigned Tuesday morning in Dearborn County Court, where he pleaded not...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five Louisville teenagers arrested in Mt. Washington this weekend are facing felony charges for breaking into vehicles. According to Mt. Washington Police, one boy and four girls, the youngest a 13-year-old, were arrested on May 28 for breaking into several vehicles in a neighborhood on Barbara Sue Lane, off Armstrong Lane.
DAYTON — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was reportedly dropped off at a hospital in Dayton. Montgomery County Regional dispatch says the shooting was reported in the 3500 block of Dorham Place around 5:47 p.m. In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public...
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says that rescue crews pulled a teenager from Harsha Lake at East Fork State Park. The Ohio Department of Natural Resource has confirmed that there was a drowning at the East Fork State Park. Witnesses say that a 16-year-old went...
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge sentenced a man to 11 to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide. On Tuesday, Jose Calo-Jimenez, 21, heard the judge’s decision which also included the possibility of a lifetime suspension of his driver’s license.
TROTWOOD — A man is dead after a shooting in Trotwood Monday. According to Trotwood police, officers were dispatched to the area of N. Sherry Drive near Elmore Street in reference to a person shot around 3:19 p.m. on Monday. On arrival, a man was found on the ground...
