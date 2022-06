DOWNTOWN — The Taste of Chicago is back in July, giving Chicago foodies the chance to try culinary delights at a “bite-sized” festival in Grant Park. The Taste of Chicago returns July 8-10 in Grant Park with more than 30 vendors and three stages presenting free performances, dance classes, family activities and more after two years of virtual and scaled-down editions. There will also be a designated beer hall, wine tent, cocktail lounge and NBC Chicago Family Village in Grant Park.

