Dallas Keuchel was just designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Here’s why the Cardinals should take a look. Dallas Keuchel’s 2022 season has been nothing short of a nightmare. With an ERA approaching 8 and a WHIP of 2.156, it’s understandable why the White Sox let go of him. If Keuchel was signed by the Cardinals, Mike Maddux would present an avenue to get his career back on track.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO