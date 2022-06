Alabama head coach Nick Saban tried to put an end to his “feud” with Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher Tuesday at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida. Two weeks after alleging that A&M was buying players with name, image and likeness deals, Saban told reporters that he never accused anyone of wrongdoing and that he has “no problem” with Jimbo.

DESTIN, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO