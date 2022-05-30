ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Indonesia aims to issue first palm oil export permits since ban

By Bernadette Christina
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HCe5z_0fuWDOJr00

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia has received its first requests for palm oil export permits following the lifting of a ban a week ago, some of which could be granted on Monday, a senior official said, signaling a calibrated resumption of shipments amid protracted delays.

Though Indonesia, the world’s top palm oil producer, has officially allowed exports to restart after a three-week halt, companies are facing regulatory hurdles that are slowing the process of getting their shipments out.

“As of this morning there were five to six companies that had submitted a request and the system would immediately process them. We hope the permits can be issued today,” Veri Anggriono, a senior trade ministry official said.

Indonesia is requiring firms to reserve a share of their palm oil exports for the local market under a Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) and to join a bulk cooking oil programme designed to maintain domestic supplies and keep runaway prices in check.

The government has targeted shipments of 1 million tonnes of palm oil exports over an undisclosed time period, based on companies’ domestic sales under the programme. That would be less than half of the typical monthly volume prior to the ban.

The volume companies are allowed to export would depend on their refining capacity and the domestic cooking oil demand, according to regulations.

Veri said the ratio of the exports allocation and the domestic distribution puts the DMO at around 20%.

SLOW RESTART

As of Sunday, 75 palm oil producers were registered for the bulk cooking oil programme, a senior industry ministry official told media on Monday.

Eddy Martono, secretary general of the Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI), said he hoped exports could soon return to a pre-ban level of 2.5 million to 3 million tonnes per month.

The ban shocked a global vegetable oil market already under pressure from a sunflower oil shortage caused by the war in Ukraine.

The delays in restarting shipments has meant abundant palm fruit supplies, and low prices for Indonesian farmers, hundreds of which protested earlier this month when palm fruit prices fell 70%.

In Riau and West Sulawesi provinces, trucks have been waiting two or three days in long lines outside some palm oil mills, partly due to the lack of export progress, farmers said, just as Indonesia enters its peak harvest period.

Prices of palm fruits have stabilised since the government announced the ban’s lifting, but many mills have more fruits than they can handle due to higher supply and could not offer farmers better pricing, said Ridho Ikhsan, a palm farmer in Riau.

“The loading in Dumai (port) is slow, so the mills are keeping prices steady,” Ridho said.

“Farmers are restless because the price of fertiliser is still not coming down. While palm fruit price has increased, they’re not yet at the levels expected by farmers.”

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palm Oil#Oil Exports#Oil Refining#Vegetable Oil#Jakarta#Dmo
The Independent

Ex-Malaysia PM: US-led trade group intended to isolate China

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad criticized a new U.S.-led economic grouping on Friday, saying it is intended to isolate China, and won't benefit regional economic growth without Beijing.U.S. President Joe Biden launched the 13-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework during a visit to Japan earlier this week. He said it will help the United States work more closely with Asian countries in areas including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption. “The U.S. will always want to use groupings like this in order to isolate China,” Mahathir said at an international conference in Tokyo. “Many countries recognize that this...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

Texas oilman Jason Herrick is scrambling to pump more oil, chasing the promise of profit as oil prices soar. But despite his best efforts, he suspects output from his family-owned company will fall this year, for the third year in a row. It's been years since his Pantera Energy has...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Russia cuts off electricity to Finland amid growing international tensions

Russia said it would cut off electricity to Finland starting Saturday as it claims the country has not paid, a state-owned power company said. RAO Nordic, a subsidiary of Inter ROA, said it will stop exporting electricity to Finland without providing specifics amid larger tensions across Europe beset by the Russia-Ukraine War, Reuters reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy