Barnstable, MA

Barnstable Police seek public input on facial hair policy for officers

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: It has been the policy for many decades that Police Officers at the Barnstable Police Department are prohibited from growing facial hair. This policy has been adhered to in an effort to create a professional and approachable police force. The premise of the policy is that...

I can't tell you
2d ago

I personally think that if a officer would like to grow a beard..then let him..we grow facial hair for a reason.

