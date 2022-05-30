Barnstable Police seek public input on facial hair policy for officers

BOSTON, May 26, 2022—An Allston man was arraigned this week on charges he groped a four-year-old child at the Park Street MBTA station, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. GEORGE FRANCOIS, 66, was arraigned Tuesday in the Central Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 after a court clinician deemed him competent to take part in the proceeding. Prosecutors requested $5,000 bail and orders that the defendantstay away from the MBTA, stay away from and have no contact with the victim or witnesses and have no unsupervised contact with minors. Prosecutors also filed a motion for a protective order to impound victim and witness identifying information. Judge Mark H. Summerville set the requested $5,000 bail, imposed the condition that the defendant stay away from and not contact victims or witnesses and allowed the motion to impound.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO