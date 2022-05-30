ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two civilians killed as Russian troops enter Sievierodonetsk - governor

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - Two civilians were killed and five wounded by shelling as Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Monday.

Gaidai said Russian troops were attacking the city with all weapons and air support, and have entered its southeastern and northeastern areas.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian troops ‘launch hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country as the Kremlin hails fresh advances

Murderous Russian troops have launched ‘hunt to kill’ missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. Regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War according to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian Troops#Kyiv#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fifty experts from Syrian military who specialise in deadly barrel bombs that destroy anything within 800ft radius are drafted in to aid Russian forces in Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin has drafted in feared Syrian barrel bomb specialists to aid in Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine, according to reports. The bombs have been used to devastating effect in the 10-year Syrian civil war, with evidence suggesting that Bashar al-Assad's forces using them to kill thousands of civilians and destroy vast swathes of towns and cities.
MILITARY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Super Troopers: Paratroopers Leave Russian Base In Ruins

This is the aftermath of a successful bombing campaign by Ukrainian paratroopers on Russian positions. The 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces (DShV) said on May 9: “The video shows the result of the successful completion of combat mission by soldiers of our brigade’s reconnaissance and artillery units to destroy equipment and manpower of the Russian occupiers.”
MILITARY
Reuters

Kremlin eyes political prize in rubble of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

KYIV, May 30 (Reuters) - The capture of a sleepy Soviet-era factory town in Ukraine's industrial heartland has become the focus of Russia's invasion as President Vladimir Putin seeks to rebuild momentum after a failed attempt to take the capital Kyiv. read more. If Russia can capture Sievierodonetsk, and its...
POLITICS
Reuters

Finnish PM says Russian actions in Ukraine a 'turning point'

KYIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Finland's prime minister said on Thursday Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made her comments during a trip to Ukraine that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy