Social Ceramics

In the post-pandemic world, where millions of erstwhile office workers are now telecommuting, beige is the enemy of joy.
The work-from-home reality has reoriented people around their homes (necessitating home offices, home gyms) and spurred homeowners to reassess design choices — often made by a faceless developer or previous owner. A shower wall or kitchen backsplash takes on more import when you’re looking at it all day, every day. And the mosaic — an ancient art form popularized during the Roman Empire — is experiencing something of a renaissance amid the pandemic-spurred home design...
Made from pigment mixed with nondrying oil and a wax binder, the first oil pastels were invented by the Osaka-based company Sakura in 1924 for use in Japanese schools. While oil pastels never caught on with Japan’s educators, they interested artists—including Pablo Picasso, who collaborated with the French manufacturer of art supplies Sennelier to develop a higher-quality version of Sakura’s product. Sennelier’s launch of their oil pastel in 1949 was followed Holbein’s in...
On-demand, zero-waste manufacturing may have a higher up-front cost, but Hilos CEO Elias Stahl said it also saves in other places.
Artificial intelligence is playing a huge role in the development of all kinds of technologies. It can be combined with deep learning techniques to do amazing things that have the potential to improve all our lives. Things like learning how to safely control nuclear fusion, or making delicious pizzas. One...
Love them, loathe them or simply don't understand them (you're not alone), it looks like NFTs are here to stay. The craze for non-fungible tokens is only growing, and pieces continue to sell for astronomical amounts of money. But can NFTs ever hold a candle to more traditional art? If this NFT art exhibition is anything to go by, yes and no.
Smell and taste aren't the only senses that draw us to a particular food. Some dishes just look delicious and lure us in with their aesthetics. "Bizarre Foods" host Andrew Zimmern phrases it best in the show's intro, stating simply, "If it looks good, eat it." As explained by Science...
There are numerous setups you can create with just one light and take stunning portrait photos. Well, unless you’re in this unilluminable room. But if you add a sheet of Plexiglas and some water to the equation, the possibilities for creative portraits largely expand. In this video from Adorama,...
Can an automobile be considered a work of art? Consider that an ongoing subject of debate among the aesthetically-minded, with the Museum of Modern Art’s recent show Automania as one particularly high-profile argument. On the other side of the Atlantic, another institution offers a different vision of how to bring together auto history with contemporary art.
