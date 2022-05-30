Zumba® at PCC

High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In May we will do the Rumba and in June the Foxtrot. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. Call 615-893-1802 for more information.
After he convinced city council it was time to rescind Hopkinsville’s 63-year-old prohibition on Sunday alcohol sales, Daniel Brechwald wanted to claim a piece of local history on the first day of legal sales. He started Sunday morning at Charlie’s Wines & Spirits on North Main Street. When the...
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country Music Singer Jake Owen knows what it’s’ like to have a number one hit. Recently his single “Made for You” did just that. Out in Kingston Springs, just west of Nashville, where he lives, the song means a little more, considering what his recent donation MADE for the kids there.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family said they have been without air conditioning in their apartment for weeks, all this as temperatures heat up Monday and are expected to rise during the week. Brandy Paris and her family live in Waterford Place. She said they have been without air...
A subdivision in Brentwood, TN, Princeton Hills is a highly sought-after community offering stately homes and 32 acres of common area that includes beautiful walking trails and greenways. Nestled in this upscale neighborhood is a stunning 8,660-square-foot home that just hit the market. From its multi-level indoor and outdoor living spaces to the backyard oasis and stunning architectural details, this home is perfect for entertaining and exudes luxury and charm around every corner. Take a look inside — and find out how you can call this house home!
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – They came in droves via sport bikes, cruisers, choppers and RVs for the fifth Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival (TMMR) at Loretta Lynn’s historic Ranch at Hurricane Mills, presented by Harley-Davidson®. Held annually on Lynn’s 3,500-acre compound an hour west of Nashville, TMMR, winner...
The Rutherford County Blacksmith Association will be demonstrating their talents every Wednesday in June from 9 am to 12 n at Cannonsburgh Village. Be sure to stop by and check out this talented group. For all ages.
Search for “best barbecue in Nashville,” and a deluge of meat-laden options will inevitably appear, causing many to break out in a preemptive (anxious) case of the meat sweats. But as everyone knows, not all barbecue is created equal. So rather than throwing together a comprehensive guide of where one can purchase smoked meats here in Middle Tennessee, this is a guide to ten of the best all-around barbecue joints the city has to offer. From pulled pork to Texas brisket and spicy sausage links, these standout smoked meat sources are some of Nashville’s best.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash Monday night on College Street. At about 9:21 p.m., the motorcycle crashed with another vehicle at 1361 College St., in front of B&L Market, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. The motorcyclist was taken by...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and other Nashville leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s first permanent supportive housing center for the homeless. The new facility will be at the site of the former Metro jail building downtown. The last part of the former jail structure...
Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away.
“There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.
Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee school board fired a principal for dragging a special education student through the school. The Rutherford County Board of Education made the announcement on Thursday, stating Walter Hill Elementary principal Helen Campbell be fired for unprofessional conduct, conduct unbecoming, insubordination, and neglect of duty. Director of...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday is the one-year anniversary of when a plane crashed into Percy Priest Lake, killing seven members of a controversial Williamson County church. The fatalities included the church’s founder, Gwen Shamblin, who became famous for her Christian-based weight loss program. One year later, the NTSB...
Comments / 0