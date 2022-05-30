Thrash & Bash at Patterson Park Community Center

Smyrna was one of many communities across Middle Tennessee to host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. Inspiring students to love learning, that's what one Metro teacher manages to accomplish every day as he turns his classroom into a "hands on" experience.
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Holladay Properties released plans for Franklin’s upcoming Grand Hall renovation. The Factory at Franklin, purchased in 2021 by Holladay Properties, will showcase a reimagination of the existing space with a new Factory bar as the focal point. The bar’s glass design, while the greenery and modern furnishings make the room warm and inviting along with food, beverage, and retail options, is expected to make the Grand Hall a gathering space for the community with offerings for everyone.
The Rutherford County Blacksmith Association will be demonstrating their talents every Wednesday in June from 9 am to 12 n at Cannonsburgh Village. Be sure to stop by and check out this talented group. For all ages.
High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Warehouse, a longtime music venue downtown, is up for rezoning next week as the owner plans to redevelop the property for mixed-use. The former tobacco warehouse stands at McClure and Spring Streets. Current tenant Warehouse Concert Lounge & Event Center announced in April that they would close their doors in August of this year, as their lease would not be renewed by owner Robert Roylance.
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)—The grounds of Fisk University host many opportunities to be involved, engaged, and active on campus. The institution currently operates with over 30 student-based clubs, organizations, and groups. One of Fisk’s latest initiatives in this area is the recent implementation of a fashion organization. The...
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Friday, June 3, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Purple Madness, a Prince Tribute band. Beginning at 7 p.m., Lucian Greene will open the night with a variety of upbeat acoustic songs. Following Lucian, Purple Madness will take the stage, performing Prince hits such as ‘Purple Rain’ ‘Kiss’ and ‘Little Red Corvette.’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Veteran-owned Leatherwood Distillery is expanding to open a Clarksville location on Progress Drive, offering tastings, live music and signature cocktails made with their own whiskey, bourbon and moonshine. Owner Andrew Lang told Clarksville Now that Leatherwood has outgrown their current distillery in Pleasant View....
Record home sales continue, despite a slight increase in interest rates. Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall stated that new home construction continues, however…. A large development that is underway now sits directly across the street from The Avenue. The neighborhood of Clari Park (Video above this story) sits on 55-acres, sandwiched between Medical Center Parkway and Rober Rose Drive. Tindall told WGNS about the development…
Mark your calendars for the 30th Annual Secret Garden Tour to celebrate Discovery Center’s 35th Birthday! The Garden Tour will take place on June 4th from 10 am-4 pm and June 5th from 1 pm-4 pm. The Tour will feature five fascinating and diverse gardens and will provide guests...
You’ll pass the typical river-town signs for canoe outfitters and marinas driving along Highway 53 toward the Cumberland River. But when you turn on Highway 96, you’ll see Granville, Tenn., draws its tourists not for the river but for its historical buildings and quaint main street. Keep reading...
Oak Grove’s Spring into Summer Salutes Fort Campbell was a huge success, bringing in record crowds over two days. Oak Grove Tourism Director Traci Cunningham says 36,000 people rode the rides, watched a concert or enjoyed the event in some other way Saturday and Sunday. Dylan Scott headlined the...
RIDGETOP, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Robertson County are angry and disgusted after sewage water got into the clean water they use to drink, bathe, and do dishes. According to the White House Utility District, it was all due to the City of Ridgetop improperly connecting pipes. Residents said they wanted answers on how something like this could happen.
