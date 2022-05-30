ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

murfreesborotn.gov

Zumba® at PCC

Ditch the workout...join the party! Zumba is a dynamic and fun dance-based fitness program, using primarily Latin music.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Yoga at PCC

A peaceful class to focus on improving your balance, flexibility and core strength while reducing stress. For all fitness levels.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

The Factory at Franklin shares renderings of future community hotspot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Holladay Properties released plans for Franklin’s upcoming Grand Hall renovation. The Factory at Franklin, purchased in 2021 by Holladay Properties, will showcase a reimagination of the existing space with a new Factory bar as the focal point. The bar’s glass design, while the greenery and modern furnishings make the room warm and inviting along with food, beverage, and retail options, is expected to make the Grand Hall a gathering space for the community with offerings for everyone.
FRANKLIN, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Halls Chophouse is Now Open in Nashville

South Carolina steakhouse, Halls Chophouse, is now open on West End Avenue. The highly anticipated, Charleston-based restaurant is the fifth location for for the Hall family, and is located in the Broadwest building — a mixed-use community featuring retail, condos, and office space, plus the luxury Conrad Nashville hotel.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Patterson Park#Fitness#Dirty 30#Intervals
clarksvillenow.com

Leatherwood Distillery from Pleasant View expanding to open location in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Veteran-owned Leatherwood Distillery is expanding to open a Clarksville location on Progress Drive, offering tastings, live music and signature cocktails made with their own whiskey, bourbon and moonshine. Owner Andrew Lang told Clarksville Now that Leatherwood has outgrown their current distillery in Pleasant View....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro family without AC in their apartment for weeks

Murfreesboro family without AC in their apartment for weeks
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Newborn screening detects rare genetic disorder

Newborn screening detects rare genetic disorder
SMYRNA, TN
smokeybarn.com

June 16th: Pop Up Food Give Away In Robertson Co.

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Second Harvest Food Bank will have a Pop Up Food Give Away in Robertson County on June 16 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at the Oakland Baptist Church on Hwy 76 E in Springfield, TN. Last month the organization fed 135 families...
mainstreetmaury.com

Ms. Cheap: 22 free things to do this summer (plus 5 free festivals)

The summer calendar, which was pitifully empty the last two years because of COVID-19, is loaded with free fun. Here are my picks of 22 free (and interesting) things to do — concerts, hikes, festivals, puppet shows, history offerings, water fun, movies, culture and more. And they’re all free!
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

First permanent housing for homeless breaks ground on Tuesday

First permanent housing for homeless breaks ground on Tuesday
Tennessee Tribune

Fisk University Welcomes First-Ever Modeling Organization

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)—The grounds of Fisk University host many opportunities to be involved, engaged, and active on campus. The institution currently operates with over 30 student-based clubs, organizations, and groups. One of Fisk’s latest initiatives in this area is the recent implementation of a fashion organization. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Sunday alcohol advocate captures history of first sales

After he convinced city council it was time to rescind Hopkinsville’s 63-year-old prohibition on Sunday alcohol sales, Daniel Brechwald wanted to claim a piece of local history on the first day of legal sales. He started Sunday morning at Charlie’s Wines & Spirits on North Main Street. When the...
murfreesborotn.gov

Daily Pickleball at McFadden

This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. Call 615-893-1802 for more information.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Country Music star contributes large donation to park

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country Music Singer Jake Owen knows what it’s’ like to have a number one hit. Recently his single “Made for You” did just that. Out in Kingston Springs, just west of Nashville, where he lives, the song means a little more, considering what his recent donation MADE for the kids there.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN

