"Dirty 30" at Patterson Park

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Holladay Properties released plans for Franklin’s upcoming Grand Hall renovation. The Factory at Franklin, purchased in 2021 by Holladay Properties, will showcase a reimagination of the existing space with a new Factory bar as the focal point. The bar’s glass design, while the greenery and modern furnishings make the room warm and inviting along with food, beverage, and retail options, is expected to make the Grand Hall a gathering space for the community with offerings for everyone.
South Carolina steakhouse, Halls Chophouse, is now open on West End Avenue. The highly anticipated, Charleston-based restaurant is the fifth location for for the Hall family, and is located in the Broadwest building — a mixed-use community featuring retail, condos, and office space, plus the luxury Conrad Nashville hotel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Veteran-owned Leatherwood Distillery is expanding to open a Clarksville location on Progress Drive, offering tastings, live music and signature cocktails made with their own whiskey, bourbon and moonshine. Owner Andrew Lang told Clarksville Now that Leatherwood has outgrown their current distillery in Pleasant View....
Smyrna was one of many communities across Middle Tennessee to host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. Inspiring students to love learning, that's what one Metro teacher manages to accomplish every day as he turns his classroom into a "hands on" experience. Franklin woman remembers husband who died in Iraq.
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) –The Second Harvest Food Bank will have a Pop Up Food Give Away in Robertson County on June 16 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon at the Oakland Baptist Church on Hwy 76 E in Springfield, TN. Last month the organization fed 135 families...
The summer calendar, which was pitifully empty the last two years because of COVID-19, is loaded with free fun. Here are my picks of 22 free (and interesting) things to do — concerts, hikes, festivals, puppet shows, history offerings, water fun, movies, culture and more. And they’re all free!
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)—The grounds of Fisk University host many opportunities to be involved, engaged, and active on campus. The institution currently operates with over 30 student-based clubs, organizations, and groups. One of Fisk’s latest initiatives in this area is the recent implementation of a fashion organization. The...
After he convinced city council it was time to rescind Hopkinsville’s 63-year-old prohibition on Sunday alcohol sales, Daniel Brechwald wanted to claim a piece of local history on the first day of legal sales. He started Sunday morning at Charlie’s Wines & Spirits on North Main Street. When the...
This fun sport combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. The rules are simple and easy for beginners to learn, but the game can become quick, fast-paced and competitive for experienced players. Call 615-893-1802 for more information.
Famed New York City restaurateur Anthony Scotto announces the arrival of Luogo, his newest restaurant concept slated to open in Nashville in late 2022 at 211 12th Avenue South. Following three decades of success at the iconic Fresco by Scotto, Luogo is Anthony Scotto’s first solo venture outside of NYC....
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country Music Singer Jake Owen knows what it’s’ like to have a number one hit. Recently his single “Made for You” did just that. Out in Kingston Springs, just west of Nashville, where he lives, the song means a little more, considering what his recent donation MADE for the kids there.
