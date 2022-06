Students choose to live in Hammarskjöld — Stanford’s international-themed student residence — for a variety of reasons. Lily Nilipour ’22 wanted to live in a place that is intentional about community. Similarly, Cat Clark ’20 M.S. ’22 was attracted to the small but tight-knit community of the house. Ravichandra Tadigadapa ’22 M.S.’23 liked the international theme, while Ishira Fernando ’21 M.S.’22 ended up in Hammarskjöld by chance. Sarah Nader ’15 M.S. ’16 and Robert Carrera ’15 M.S. ’17 wanted to live among the house’s upperclassmen, whom they looked up to. And Naree Chan ’06 loved the cleanliness of the house.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO