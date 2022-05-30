Busy Bees Class for Kids at PCC

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)—The grounds of Fisk University host many opportunities to be involved, engaged, and active on campus. The institution currently operates with over 30 student-based clubs, organizations, and groups. One of Fisk’s latest initiatives in this area is the recent implementation of a fashion organization. The...
High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Holladay Properties released plans for Franklin’s upcoming Grand Hall renovation. The Factory at Franklin, purchased in 2021 by Holladay Properties, will showcase a reimagination of the existing space with a new Factory bar as the focal point. The bar’s glass design, while the greenery and modern furnishings make the room warm and inviting along with food, beverage, and retail options, is expected to make the Grand Hall a gathering space for the community with offerings for everyone.
Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In May we will do the Rumba and in June the Foxtrot. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
Smyrna was one of many communities across Middle Tennessee to host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. Inspiring students to love learning, that's what one Metro teacher manages to accomplish every day as he turns his classroom into a "hands on" experience. Franklin woman remembers husband who died in Iraq.
Smyrna was one of many communities across Middle Tennessee to host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. Inspiring students to love learning, that's what one Metro teacher manages to accomplish every day as he turns his classroom into a "hands on" experience.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2022 Vision Conference™, in conjunction with the 116thannual session of the National Baptist Congress, will take place June 16–18, at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown Hotel. R.H. Boyd, in partnership with Northern Theological Seminary, is excited offer an enhanced benefit with registration. All...
The Rutherford County Blacksmith Association will be demonstrating their talents every Wednesday in June from 9 am to 12 n at Cannonsburgh Village. Be sure to stop by and check out this talented group. For all ages.
Mark your calendars for the 30th Annual Secret Garden Tour to celebrate Discovery Center’s 35th Birthday! The Garden Tour will take place on June 4th from 10 am-4 pm and June 5th from 1 pm-4 pm. The Tour will feature five fascinating and diverse gardens and will provide guests...
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Veteran-owned Leatherwood Distillery is expanding to open a Clarksville location on Progress Drive, offering tastings, live music and signature cocktails made with their own whiskey, bourbon and moonshine. Owner Andrew Lang told Clarksville Now that Leatherwood has outgrown their current distillery in Pleasant View....
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family said they have been without air conditioning in their apartment for weeks, all this as temperatures heat up Monday and are expected to rise during the week. Brandy Paris and her family live in Waterford Place. She said they have been without air...
The Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on Williamson County Schools to develop an anti-racist curriculum following a racist incident that recently happened at Ravenwood High School. “Hateful incidents like the one that occurred at Ravenwood should be used as opportunities for education,” said CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ismail Allison...
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country Music Singer Jake Owen knows what it’s’ like to have a number one hit. Recently his single “Made for You” did just that. Out in Kingston Springs, just west of Nashville, where he lives, the song means a little more, considering what his recent donation MADE for the kids there.
Eleven students are typing notes on their laptops at Nashville State Community College. For several, it’s been a while since they were last in a classroom. They’re training to become medical assistants, which will take 12 weeks of work in both the classroom and in the hospital. “Ok,...
You’ll pass the typical river-town signs for canoe outfitters and marinas driving along Highway 53 toward the Cumberland River. But when you turn on Highway 96, you’ll see Granville, Tenn., draws its tourists not for the river but for its historical buildings and quaint main street. Keep reading...
Record home sales continue, despite a slight increase in interest rates. Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall stated that new home construction continues, however…. A large development that is underway now sits directly across the street from The Avenue. The neighborhood of Clari Park (Video above this story) sits on 55-acres, sandwiched between Medical Center Parkway and Rober Rose Drive. Tindall told WGNS about the development…
Comments / 0