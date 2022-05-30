ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Busy Bees Class for Kids at PCC

murfreesborotn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA children's class (ages 3-5) where they...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Tennessee Tribune

Fisk University Welcomes First-Ever Modeling Organization

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)—The grounds of Fisk University host many opportunities to be involved, engaged, and active on campus. The institution currently operates with over 30 student-based clubs, organizations, and groups. One of Fisk’s latest initiatives in this area is the recent implementation of a fashion organization. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Boot Camp at Patterson Park

High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Yoga at PCC

A peaceful class to focus on improving your balance, flexibility and core strength while reducing stress. For all fitness levels.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

The Factory at Franklin shares renderings of future community hotspot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Holladay Properties released plans for Franklin’s upcoming Grand Hall renovation. The Factory at Franklin, purchased in 2021 by Holladay Properties, will showcase a reimagination of the existing space with a new Factory bar as the focal point. The bar’s glass design, while the greenery and modern furnishings make the room warm and inviting along with food, beverage, and retail options, is expected to make the Grand Hall a gathering space for the community with offerings for everyone.
FRANKLIN, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Ballroom Dance Class

Deborah Sullivan welcomes those with no dance experience as well as experienced students to her class. Each month you will start at the beginning & build on. In May we will do the Rumba and in June the Foxtrot. No partner necessary! Cost: $26/mo Limit 25 Room 105.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Newborn screening detects rare genetic disorder

Smyrna was one of many communities across Middle Tennessee to host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. Inspiring students to love learning, that's what one Metro teacher manages to accomplish every day as he turns his classroom into a "hands on" experience. Franklin woman remembers husband who died in Iraq.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

First permanent housing for homeless breaks ground on Tuesday

Smyrna was one of many communities across Middle Tennessee to host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. Inspiring students to love learning, that's what one Metro teacher manages to accomplish every day as he turns his classroom into a "hands on" experience.
clarksvillenow.com

Leatherwood Distillery from Pleasant View expanding to open location in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Veteran-owned Leatherwood Distillery is expanding to open a Clarksville location on Progress Drive, offering tastings, live music and signature cocktails made with their own whiskey, bourbon and moonshine. Owner Andrew Lang told Clarksville Now that Leatherwood has outgrown their current distillery in Pleasant View....
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro family without AC in apartment for weeks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro family said they have been without air conditioning in their apartment for weeks, all this as temperatures heat up Monday and are expected to rise during the week. Brandy Paris and her family live in Waterford Place. She said they have been without air...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

CAIR calls for change in district policy after racist incident at Ravenwood

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on Williamson County Schools to develop an anti-racist curriculum following a racist incident that recently happened at Ravenwood High School. “Hateful incidents like the one that occurred at Ravenwood should be used as opportunities for education,” said CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ismail Allison...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Country Music star contributes large donation to park

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country Music Singer Jake Owen knows what it’s’ like to have a number one hit. Recently his single “Made for You” did just that. Out in Kingston Springs, just west of Nashville, where he lives, the song means a little more, considering what his recent donation MADE for the kids there.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Home Sales and Continued Growth

Record home sales continue, despite a slight increase in interest rates. Murfreesboro City Manager Craig Tindall stated that new home construction continues, however…. A large development that is underway now sits directly across the street from The Avenue. The neighborhood of Clari Park (Video above this story) sits on 55-acres, sandwiched between Medical Center Parkway and Rober Rose Drive. Tindall told WGNS about the development…
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

